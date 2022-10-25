Read full article on original website
Related
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
Fun Facts About Disney's 'Shades of Green' Resort Have Us Intrigued
This resort is only for military personnel and their families.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo Displayed in the 2022 Christmas Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida
You can now get your photo taken to be featured in the 2022 Christmas Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. A sign outside the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store advertises the opportunity. Guests can be added to one of four Christmas card scenes with Earl the Squirrel or Santa Claus.
Tourists Rescued From 26-Hour Underground Stay in Grand Canyon Caverns
The group of five was stranded at the bottom of the 200-foot canyon exploration area due to a broken elevator.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience
During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
disneydining.com
Mr. Toad is Crashing Into Magic Kingdom!
Stop the presses! A new popcorn bucket we didn’t know we needed is coming to Walt Disney World! The Parks are paying homage to one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved dearly departed: Mr. Toad!. That’s right! Soon you’ll be able to get your hands on a Mr. Toad...
Disneyland Secrets: Areas the public can’t go
The Disneyland Resort is filled with magic – including some that is hidden from guests. Parkgoers can walk through almost any part of the theme park during their visit, from Sleeping Beauty’s Castle to “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” but some areas have a “restricted to the public” spell cast over them.
disneytips.com
A Beloved Seasonal Activity Is Back for the Holidays at This Disney World Resort Hotel
Staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel during the holidays can be a memorable way to experience that trademark Disney magic. Everything from the decorations, to the seasonal treats, to the seasonal activities-all of it comes together to commemorate the festive season. At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Guests will...
Comments / 0