Nevada State

WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023

Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience

During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
disneydining.com

Mr. Toad is Crashing Into Magic Kingdom!

Stop the presses! A new popcorn bucket we didn’t know we needed is coming to Walt Disney World! The Parks are paying homage to one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved dearly departed: Mr. Toad!. That’s right! Soon you’ll be able to get your hands on a Mr. Toad...
KTLA

Disneyland Secrets: Areas the public can’t go

The Disneyland Resort is filled with magic – including some that is hidden from guests. Parkgoers can walk through almost any part of the theme park during their visit, from Sleeping Beauty’s Castle to “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” but some areas have a “restricted to the public” spell cast over them.
ANAHEIM, CA
disneytips.com

A Beloved Seasonal Activity Is Back for the Holidays at This Disney World Resort Hotel

Staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel during the holidays can be a memorable way to experience that trademark Disney magic. Everything from the decorations, to the seasonal treats, to the seasonal activities-all of it comes together to commemorate the festive season. At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Guests will...

