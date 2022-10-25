Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Why Do We Underestimate Our Effect on Others?
Kindness plays an enormous role in a person’s well-being. Our inner critic makes us second guess our actions and underestimate our beneficial effect on others. If how we feel about ourselves isn’t so great, we may project that feeling onto others and hold ourselves back. It won’t sound...
Psych Centra
Common Questions About Dreams Answered
From dream interpretation to dream journals — get all of your dream-related questions answered. Chances are you’ve woken up from a dream where you were falling or late for something. Maybe you’ve even dreamt of your teeth falling out, flying, or being inside water and wondered what it means.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
psychologytoday.com
What if You Knew COVID Would Make You Lonely?
Loneliness is not just being solitary or alleviated by company. It is the internal state of not belonging, not being among your people. At the beginning of the pandemic, many may have believed lonely people just weren’t careful enough or those not infected were stronger, tougher. As COVID spread,...
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
psychologytoday.com
What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means
It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
15 Chronic Illness And Disability Memoirs That Just Might Change The Way You See The World
You won't be able to put these down.
MedicalXpress
Halloween can be a scary time for people with dementia. Here's how to help
When there are suddenly creepy decorations and lots of knocks at the door from strangers, Halloween can be frightening for someone living with dementia. It is possible to keep a loved one living with the disease calm and safe, while also including that family member in celebrating the holiday quietly, experts say.
MedicalXpress
Deprivation in childhood linked to impulsive behavior in adulthood
Inflation is running high around the globe, largely fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine and the COVID pandemic. As a result, many households are having to choose between eating and heating. Deprivation has a terrible immediate effect on children—as anyone who has experienced real hunger knows—but it can also affect...
Voices: Could swearing actually be good for you?
Given the political and economic turmoil of the past few days, it wouldn’t be surprising if you’ve found yourself swearing more than usual. Although it may have lost some of its shock value in recent years, swearing hasn’t quite become mainstream yet, so hopefully, you’ve only been doing it in appropriate company. But should you have to? Does swearing serve a greater purpose beyond shock or emphasis in everyday exchanges?Swearing has something of an image problem, being viewed as everything from a sign of aggression, of low IQ or just of having a lack of sophisticated vocabulary to call...
The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’
Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
psychologytoday.com
Has Your Psychological Castle Become an Emotional Prison?
Our survival instinct isn't equipped for most "threats" in modern times. The castles we build to protect ourselves from pain turn into prisons that prevent us from fully engaging in our lives. To leave our self-imposed prison, we can challenge and let go of our perceived threats or take a...
MedicalXpress
The language of loneliness and depression, revealed in social media
Loneliness is a risk factor for depression, but it can also be a symptom. Mental health professionals who treat patients experiencing both must navigate the complex relationship between the two conditions, yet also understand and treat them individually. To shed light on this, a multidisciplinary collaboration between Penn, Purdue, Stanford, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) combined traditional psychological assessments with linguistic methods and machine-learning analysis of Facebook posts.
MedicalXpress
Highly emotional people drawn to cats for stress relief programs
Cats are often left out of university-based animal assisted interventions aimed at reducing stress, but new research shows many people, especially those with strong and highly reactive emotions, want and would benefit from feline interactions. Universities implementing animal-assisted interventions like "Pet Your Stress Away" events has proven benefits, but more...
Comments / 0