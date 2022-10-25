ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Influencer evicted from apartment after keeping dog secret

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A TikTok influencer has been booted from her $2000 per month Sydney, Australia apartment after hiding her dog from her landlord.

A Los Angeles woman living in Sydney, Sophia ( @sophiainsydney ), recently released a series of videos on TikTok detailing the saga.

Sophia appeared to be at breaking point in the first video, crying while discussing what had happened with a handful of tissues.

“I just moved [in] two weeks ago, and I’m going to have to move out .”

According to Sophia, her lease break saw her four-weeks rent $2,050.62 out of pocket. She also claims to have had $1,281 in jewelry stolen at the luxury flat.

A TikTok influencer @sophiainsydneywas evicted from her Sydney apartment after hiding her dog from her landlord.
TikTok/ sophiainsydney
The social media user posted a video on TikTok to explain the situation.
TikTok/ sophiainsydney

She suspected the building manager had uncovered her four-legged secret using the building’s camera system.

“This building is very crazy, and they noticed I have a dog ,” she said.

“It’s been really tough the last few weeks. I don’t want to go through all this again – finding a place, moving, losing more things.”

“Times like this just make me feel more alone and – like- what am I doing here?”

And even though she did not tell the landlord about the dog, the problem is the rental market – not her.

“When the rental market in Sydney is so ridiculous in Sydney so that you don’t declare your dog, and then you are forced to move out cause you have a dog,” she declared online.

Despite what appears to be a blatant disregard for her lease, she later claimed her real estate agent was working with her to find a new home and transfer her lease.

She now has a new place.

And if that’s not bad enough, the movers Sophia hired to move apartments “ghosted” her on moving day – meaning she needed to reschedule her move.

Plenty of adoring fans shared their support for Sophia’s dire predicament.

The influencer suspected the building manager discovered her dog via the building's camera system.
TikTok/ sophiainsydney
The video sparked conversations on the social media app, with commenters either supporting the influencer or telling her she was wrong.
TikTok/ sophiainsydney

“Sorry this has happened, Sophia; although it’s hard right now, you appear to thrive here,” one person wrote.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you. You are so strong! Sending love,” wrote another.

“Keep fighting for what you want. It’s hard being a migrant, but the fulfillment you get from living your life is the best,” another said.

Others were not so sympathetic.

“You created this situation, unfortunately,” one person said.

“It’s sad, but pets can be extremely destructive, and landlords deserve to know the truth,” another said.

