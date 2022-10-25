ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star snaps: Mayor Eric Adams spotted riding NYC subway amid soaring crime

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjpT9_0ilxNB1F00

Mayor Eric Adams took to the 6 train Monday to show support for everyday commuters amid a recent spate of violent incidents in the city’s subway system.

Adams was spotted clutching what appeared to be an iPad and his trademark smoothie as he made his way to City Hall on public transport.

And snapping his journey was none other than British popstar Lily Allen.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the “Smile” hitmaker, who is married to “Stranger Things” star David Harbour , did some celebrity spotting herself on Monday.

“Oh hai Eric Adams @nycmayor on the 6,” she wrote alongside the snap of Adams, showing him looking up.

The mayor’s MTA ride comes as he’s faced mounting pressure to act on soaring transit crime plaguing the city.

The mayor initially blamed the news media for fueling a “perception” that New York City and its massive subway system are unsafe, despite violent crime rising to 39% in August citywide compared to 2019, according to NYPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6HWS_0ilxNB1F00
British popstar Lily Allen spotted Mayor Eric Adams riding the 6 train.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YA9u_0ilxNB1F00
Footage shows Lamale McRae shoving David Martin on an L train platform.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jitq_0ilxNB1F00
Lamale McRae previously served 20 years behind bars for attempted murder.
Gregory P. Mango
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMfdv_0ilxNB1F00
It is not known whether Lily Allen was collaborating with Mayor Eric Adams.
Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Fendii

Adams over the weekend held a summit on crime at Gracie Mansion but offered few details for concrete action afterwards.

“Any time we engage in this conversation around the criminal justice system, people highlight one term, and that is ‘bail reform,’” the mayor said. “There are so many other aspects of the justice system that we were able to talk through and discuss.”

The mayor was accused of not doing enough to curb the spike in crime rates by none other than the grieving mom of a straphanger who was randomly shoved onto Brooklyn subway tracks and was left traumatized to the point of being suicidal.

Previous 1 of 6 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6LdR_0ilxNB1F00
Mayor Eric Adams previously lashed out at The Post for reporting on subway crime.
Daniel William McKnight
Footage shows Lamale McRae shoving David Martin on an L train platform.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09o9E1_0ilxNB1F00
Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized for not addressing soaring crime rates at the subway.
Paul Martinka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bh7o_0ilxNB1F00
Hilda Rojas holds a photo of her husband, Heriberto Quintana, who was killed after being shoved onto a subway train in Queens.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRM7O_0ilxNB1F00
An NYPD officer examines clothes soaked in blood after a stabbing on a subway train at W 72nd Street and Broadway on Oct. 19, 2022.
Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lo2Fl_0ilxNB1F00
A homeless man sleeps on a bench in the 34th Street Herald Square subway station on October 21, 2022.
Stephen Yang

Audrey Martin, whose son David Martin, a 32-year-old Upper East Side waiter, suffered a broken collarbone and painful bruises in the Friday afternoon attack on an L train platform, railed to The Post, “Mayor Adams is completely not in touch with what’s going on.”

“More cops? He’s wrong,” she continued, referring to the plan touted by Adams to flood the underground with additional NYPD and MTA cops on overtime to try to stem the terrifying bloodshed .

“This is a mental health issue,” she said. “We are not addressing the issue. More overtime is not the answer.”

“Mayor Adams was a cop. He should know better. It’s all grandstanding. We have a city under crisis. We have a mental health crisis,” she added.

The mayor and governor’s plan includes new 25-bed units at two local psychiatric facilities for mentally ill homeless individuals. It also calls for cops and other first responders to receive training on how to best transport the mentally ill from subways to psychiatric care.

