ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shape Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
KRMS Radio

Major Recall Underway For Unilever Dry Shampoo Brands

If you use dry shampoo, you might wanna check the can. Dove, Suave, TRESemme, and 16 other brands of dry shampoo made by ‘Unilever’ are being recalled because they might contain elevated levels of benzene – the stuff that causes cancer. The dry shampoo was made and...
1390 Granite City Sports

Did Your Dry Shampoo Make This Recall List? Better Safe Than Sorry!

Raise your hand if you use dry shampoo at least once a week. Guilty as charged right here, sometimes maybe more, but that's neither here nor there. When I first discovered the glorious, life-changing, amazing, where has it been my whole life product, I knew it would be a part of my weekly routine for probably the rest of my life. Anyone who knows how long it can take to wash, blow-dry, and then fix hair...knows what I'm talking about here.
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
CBS Miami

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
Popculture

Smoothie Recall Issued

Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
BGR.com

Massive Pine-Sol recall: Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of cleaner

Clorox issued a massive recall for various Clorox products that might contain dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The action covers approximately 37 million products the company produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Thankfully, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date. But customers who own...
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns

Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall

It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
Refinery29

A Gloss Saves Me Time & Money On My Hair Routine

"Hair glosses are the best," says Carlyn Griscti, a hairstylist at New York's White Rose Collective salon. I'm laid back in the shampoo bowl while a clear glossing treatment is raked through my hair where it will sit for ten minutes, just like a conditioner. "We push them as an add-on to a cut or blowout because they're fast and make the hair look so healthy," says Griscti.
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy