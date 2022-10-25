Read full article on original website
Related
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Massive recall issued for dry shampoo products over cancer risk
A massive recall has been issued for several varieties of dry shampoo products that may contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.
KRMS Radio
Major Recall Underway For Unilever Dry Shampoo Brands
If you use dry shampoo, you might wanna check the can. Dove, Suave, TRESemme, and 16 other brands of dry shampoo made by ‘Unilever’ are being recalled because they might contain elevated levels of benzene – the stuff that causes cancer. The dry shampoo was made and...
KHOU
Big recall of dry shampoo products that may contain carcinogen benzene
The voluntary recall includes popular brands like Bed Head, Nexxus, Tre Semme and Sauve. You can find more information at fda.gov.
Did Your Dry Shampoo Make This Recall List? Better Safe Than Sorry!
Raise your hand if you use dry shampoo at least once a week. Guilty as charged right here, sometimes maybe more, but that's neither here nor there. When I first discovered the glorious, life-changing, amazing, where has it been my whole life product, I knew it would be a part of my weekly routine for probably the rest of my life. Anyone who knows how long it can take to wash, blow-dry, and then fix hair...knows what I'm talking about here.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
CNET
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Popculture
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Massive Pine-Sol recall: Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of cleaner
Clorox issued a massive recall for various Clorox products that might contain dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The action covers approximately 37 million products the company produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Thankfully, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date. But customers who own...
Clorox recalled 8 Pine-Sol disinfectants because they may contain an infection-causing bacteria. Here's what they are.
Customers who have already bought the recalled products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
CNET
Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns
Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
Sydney Sweeney's Chunky Sneakers Are Up to 42% Off at Amazon
Grab a pair of the Sorel shoes for $76 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
intheknow.com
Minimal makeup wearers will love these blendable eyeshadow sticks that come in a set of 6 for less than $25
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Wearing a little eyeshadow can add depth and...
Refinery29
A Gloss Saves Me Time & Money On My Hair Routine
"Hair glosses are the best," says Carlyn Griscti, a hairstylist at New York's White Rose Collective salon. I'm laid back in the shampoo bowl while a clear glossing treatment is raked through my hair where it will sit for ten minutes, just like a conditioner. "We push them as an add-on to a cut or blowout because they're fast and make the hair look so healthy," says Griscti.
The Fleece Brand Worn by Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Garner Is Trending on TikTok Again
Shop this classic fall must-have before temperatures drop.
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say
Britney Spears and Gisele Bündchen are also fans.
Shape Magazine
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.
Comments / 0