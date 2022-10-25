3-Point Stance: Tired Storylines, Questionable Coordinators, Stat Monsters

In Mike Farrell's 3-Point Stance, he looks at the most tired storylines in college football, which coordinators...

National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the 3-Point Stance looking at tired storylines, coordinators who aren’t working out, and some stat stuffers you might now know.

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher stands on the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

— I’m tired of these things. That’s it, that’s the intro.

1. Jimbo’s lack of success

— It’s just getting old to me. I don’t want to hear how close you are to turning the corner with this team. It’s year five and things are as bad as they’ve been in a long time at Texas A&M.

2. James Franklin losing big games

— Franklin is a good dude, I like him. But he’s gotta win a top 10 game. He just has to. He’s 0-10 against top 10 teams since 2016 and it’s likely to be 0-11 after this weekend.

3. Nick Saban doing whatever he wants

— It goes all the way back to Michigan State and Mushin Muhammad. Google it. Saban does what he wants when it comes to disciple and this “scared” stuff in regards to Jermaine Burton is just silly.

4. Texas sensitivity

— My goodness. From whining about Steve Sarkisian not staying to sing “Eyes of Texas” after a loss to the affront of seeing horns down, this has to be the most sensitive football program on earth.

5. This is the year talk

— Nebraska, Texas and others. Just stop it. It’s never your year.

Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz talks with QB Alex Padilla during the game against Ohio State. © Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

— These coordinators just aren’t working out for these programs. It could be time for a change as some have been around for a long time and others just not fitting in.

1. Brian Ferentz, Iowa OC

A lot of ink has already been spilled about one of the most egregious cases of nepotism we've seen. Iowa is in the bottom ten of every major offensive statistical category in the country, including dead last in total offense. Former Hawkeyes receiver Charlie Jones has more touchdowns for Purdue this season than the entire Iowa offense. Yet again, they're wasting a world-class defense.

2. Josh Gattis, Miami OC

If Ferentz has run Iowa into the ground slowly over time, then Gattis has done the opposite, turning a potentially potent offense into a unit that can muster almost nothing. It doesn't help that Gattis' approach is almost the polar opposite of Rhett Lashlee's, a system in which Tyler Van Dyke truly thrived. Now, Van Dyke is almost certainly heading to the portal and Mario Cristobal needs to figure out if Gattis really is the guy long term.

3. Gene Chizik, UNC DC

It has been a complete and utter disaster in Chizik's return to college football. They're bottom-20 in the nation in every category, including being sixth worse in the nation in both total defense and passing defense. Maybe he should have stayed in his gig at the SEC network.

4. Gerald Chatman, Colorado DC

It's a bit unfair to pick on Chatman, who's in a tough position on a hapless Colorado team that fired their head coach, and their OC could easily be here as well. But at least the offense has shown some signs of life. The defense can't stop a nosebleed and is dead last in the Power Five in scoring defense. Another situation where they need to strip it down to the studs.

5. Desmond Kitchings, Virginia OC

Similar to Gattis, Kitchings took over a potent offense with a very good quarterback and has turned it into an unwatchable mess. Brennan Armstrong went from being arguably the most productive player in the nation in 2021 to below-average ACC starter after the scheme change brought in by Kitchings and new head coach Tony Elliott . They're squandering the best QB talent they're going to get during what may be a relatively short tenure in Charlottesville.

Oct 15, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Josh Gattis (left) greets Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry before the game at Lane Stadium. © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

— And finally, have you heard of these dudes?

QB Kyle Vantrease, GA Southern

It wasn't very long ago that Kyle Vantrease's single game stat line would have looked eerily similar to the stat lines for an entire season for a Georgia Southern QB. But under first year coach Clay Helton , they're airing it out like there's no tomorrow. Vantrease is second in the nation in yards with 2,704 through eight games.

The Top of the NCAA Sack Leaderboard

The only way you'd ever heard of Central Michigan's Thomas Incoom and Bowling Green's Karl Brooks before this season is if you were very deep into MAC football. But these two guys have been terrors off the edge so far this season, with both players garnering 7.5 sacks so far. But Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. might be the best pass rusher in the nation, as he's only half a sack back from the leaders in one less game.

Sep 17, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) reacts after a play against the Miami Redhawks in the second half at Paycor Stadium. © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

3. DB John Torchio, Wisconsin

The sixth-year senior is tied atop the nation's leaderboard in interceptions, interception return yards, and pick sixes. Nicknamed the Jewelry Thief, the former walk-on is trying to replicate the success that his now head coach Jim Leonhard had at the same position as a walk-on as well.

4. RB Brad Roberts, Air Force

Although the Falcons' season hasn't played out as well as some expected in terms of wins and losses, it's through no fault of Roberts. The senior fullback leads the country with 13 TDs and is fifth in the nation in rushing with 943 yards.

5. WR Ali Jennings, Old Dominion

College football's receiving leader with over 900 yards already, the former West Virginia transfer is having another outstanding season in his second year in Norfolk. His eight touchdowns are good for fourth in the country as well, and he's on the shortlist for the Biletnikoff as we approach the end of the regular season.