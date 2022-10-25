Week 8 Breakout Players - Damien Martinez dominates for Beavers

Who came from out of nowhere to help their teams?

RB Damien Martinez – Oregon State

Martinez garnered a good amount of buzz coming into his true freshman season, and while he had been having a good season, it wasn’t until Saturday that he truly showcased all of his potential. Rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 8.1 yards on 22 carries, Martinez has become a big reason that the Beavers are 6-2 and one of the bigger surprises in the country.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against Colorado at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. © BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Mekhi Wingo – LSU

While Wingo has provided consistent production on the field since he was a true freshman last season at Missouri, his performance against Ole Miss with LSU on Saturday was his most dominant yet at the collegiate level. The transfer defensive lineman totaled a career-high seven tackles, as well as 1.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble during the victory over the previously unbeaten Rebels.

DB Brandon Johnson – Duke

Coming into the game with 23 tackles, Johnson totaled nine tackles, a career-high, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown during a surprising 45-21 victory at Miami-Florida. The touchdown was the first of his collegiate career.

LB Jake Chaney – Wisconsin

The sophomore has become a steady contributor this season for the Badgers but had his best overall game on Saturday during a victory over Purdue. Finishing with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack, he is quickly developing into a player who will be highly depended upon heading into the 2023 season.

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jake Chaney (36) sacks Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. © Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

WR Bryson Green – Oklahoma State

Green had an impressive showing a couple of weeks ago against Texas Tech, and after missing last week’s game against TCU, returned against Texas to grab five receptions for a career-high 133 yards and one touchdown during the victory. His recent improved level of play gives quarterback Spencer Sanders an additional weapon, to what was already a deep receiving corps.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) runs to the end zone for the winning touchdown in a 41-34 victory against Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB Jaheim Thomas – Cincinnati

Ivan Pace Jr. has been the linebacker who has been a star for the Bearcats this season, and while he continued his impressive play, Thomas joined him in the limelight on Saturday with seven tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks during a 29-27 victory over SMU. With Cincinnati in contention for a NY6 bowl, Thomas improving his game will only make that a more likely scenario.