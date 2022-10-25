MARTINSBURG (WVDN) – The West Virginia Association of Realtors recently held their 103rd state convention in Martinsburg where Jill Allman, Realtor with Greenbrier Real Estate Service and a state director for the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors was nominated and won the Realtor of the Year Award by the State Association, WVAR.

Greg Allman, broker with Greenbrier Real Estate Service shared, “We are all so excited for Jill’s accomplishments and she always gives 100% in everything she is involved in”.

Robert Bittinger Jr., president of the GVBOR said, “We are so very proud to have Jill representing us and the GVBOR; not only locally but she will be representing our great state of West Virginia at the National Association of Realtors Convention in Orlando, Fla. this year. The National Association of Realtors has been honoring the state Realtor of the Year since 1956. The award is to recognize Realtors who serve the real estate profession and their communities. This is a great honor for Jill and the Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors. Jill will be our first member to win Realtor of the Year from the Greenbrier Valley Board.”

The post Jill Allman named Realtor of the Year appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .