ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch: Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood said they are keeping watch for a large snake caught on camera wandering the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgldK_0ilxMuBx00
KHOU 11/YouTube

The snake was photographed last week climbing on the side of a Briar Forest Drive townhome, and hasn't been seen since.

Resident Clayton Lee said the West Belt Townhomes board warned residents of the serpent's presence.

"I was told they came out, they searched for the snake, were unsuccessful in finding the snake then put snake repellent on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights," Lee told KHOU-TV.

Connie Vernon of the West Belt Townhomes management company, said steps are being taken to locate the snake.

"A wildlife removal company will be on the property tomorrow to try to locate and remove the snake. Every effort is being made to humanly relocate the snake to a more favorable living environment," Vernon told KPRC-TV.

Nic Louie, the owner of Houston Underground Animals, said the snake in the photo is a non-native carpet python.

"This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released," Louie said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
conroetoday.com

Houston Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary of Missouri City Home

MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
469K+
Followers
66K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy