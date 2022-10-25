ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

This won’t be the last energy crisis, Singapore’s trade minister warns

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The global energy sector is facing a dual crisis from the shortage of fossil fuels and the potential climate impact on sources of renewable energy, Singapore's trade minister said at an international energy forum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3m2P_0ilxMtJE00
Global climate change could impact renewable energy production while supply-side challenges for fossil fuels continue to vex the international community, Singapore's trade minister warned at an annual energy summit. File photo by Gary Caskey/UPI

A week of energy policy speeches is on tap for an annual summit in Singapore that includes everyone from the top brass at global energy companies to the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol .

In his keynote address , Gan Kim Yong , Singapore's trade minister, said the global energy sector is stuck dealing with two competing challenges.

"On one hand, there were shortages in fossil fuel production, triggered by under-investment in energy projects and exacerbated by the Ukraine war," he said. "On the other, there were severe disruptions in renewable power in many parts of the world, arising from droughts and unexpected weather patterns."

The IEA in a recent report indicated that solar and wind power are on pace to hit a record in terms of capacity this year. Without those gains, global CO2 emissions would be 600 million tons higher than 2021 levels.

But IEA Executive Director Birol said the global market remains challenged by the quest for more fossil fuels, a quest that became more important during the pursuit for non-Russian fuels.

The so-called energy transition -- the collective pivot away from fossil fuels -- faced substantial setbacks because of the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. Russia is a global leader in terms of production of everything from crude oil to wheat and the sidelining of those goods has put the world on edge.

Gan, meanwhile, compared the energy transition to a sea voyage.

"The destination is quite clear -- clean and reliable energy, sufficient to meet our needs in the future," he said. "However, the journey is long and full of unanticipated twists and turns."

Just last week, Singapore and Australia signed off on 17 projects worth an estimated $12.3 million. The aim is to bolster bilateral trade in green goods and promote broad-based collaboration across emerging growth sectors.

Energy concerns are particularly problematic for Singapore, which relies on foreign suppliers to meet its energy needs. But given its position as a global trading hub, all of the elements are colliding, making the country something of a barometer on future trends in the energy sector.

And while the current crisis seems severe and complex, Gan said it likely won't be the last.

"This is unlikely to be the last energy crunch we will face," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
UPI News

Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russia's finance minister said he's expecting a substantial amount of revenue from oil and natural gas sales even using a conservative estimate for energy prices. Crude oil and natural gas prices are on the decline amid concerns about a global recession. Brent crude oil, the global...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
TheDailyBeast

There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
The Independent

France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures.The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in 1998 to protect foreign investment in the energy sector. Climate nongovernmental organizations have been calling for a mass EU withdrawal from the treaty. Italy has already quit the ECT, while Spain and the Netherlands have also announced similar plans.As part of EU Green Deal policies, member countries agreed last year that the treaty needs...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
469K+
Followers
66K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy