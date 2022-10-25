ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

This week is 'Bat Week' in South Carolina; Celebrating the Palmetto State's winged mammals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week is Bat Week in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed on Monday, and it's just in time for Spooky Season!. But rather than highlighting the stigma that generally is associated with the winged mammals, as popularized in horror movies, vampire shows, Scooby-Doo and the like, the governor wants more residents of the Palmetto State to understand their importance to the local ecosystem.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
WTGS

'People are showing up in spite of the barriers': Abrams unpacks early voting numbers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 200,000 people in the state of Georgia have cast their ballots in early voting for the Nov. 8 election, shattering previous records. However, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams, said those numbers might be misleading due to Senate Bill 202. She said the Bill creates barriers for Georgia voters, and the high turnout for in-person early voting is because voters are finding other ways to cast their ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Georgia Trust accepting applications for building preservation grants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting applications for a grant program that will match building preservation projects up to $10,000. The funding from the program is reserved specifically for projects that focus on building exterior preservation. Danielle Meunier serves as the communications coordinator...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy