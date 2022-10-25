Read full article on original website
WTGS
Former soldier admits to stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier to death in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A former U.S. Army sergeant admitted to stabbing a former fellow soldier to death at Fort Stewart in June 2020. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, pled guilty to the premeditated murder of a member of the United States Uniformed Services, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia charges 8 more defendants in COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eight more defendants have been charged in federal court for participating in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes, two of which pled guilty. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Each...
WTGS
James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
WTGS
Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
WTGS
Beaufort Co. man wanted for attempted murder after Tuesday night shooting
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot at an Enmarket gas station in Burton, South Carolina, late Tuesday night. Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies responded to the gas station at 3076 Trask Parkway at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday...
WTGS
McMaster, Cunningham set to make final campaign pushes as election day draws near
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are expected to ramp up as the November 8 election draws near, as each group is expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks. The McMaster-Evette campaign announced on...
WTGS
This week is 'Bat Week' in South Carolina; Celebrating the Palmetto State's winged mammals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week is Bat Week in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed on Monday, and it's just in time for Spooky Season!. But rather than highlighting the stigma that generally is associated with the winged mammals, as popularized in horror movies, vampire shows, Scooby-Doo and the like, the governor wants more residents of the Palmetto State to understand their importance to the local ecosystem.
WTGS
DEBATE: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist take stage in only scheduled debate before election
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his election opponent, former GOP Florida governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist, are taking the stage Monday night at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida, to go head-to-head in their only scheduled debate before their election on Nov. 8.
WTGS
McMaster, Cunningham to meet in only one SC gubernatorial debate before Nov. 8 elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet Wednesday night for the first and only gubernatorial debate before elections on Nov. 8. The one-hour debate will be co-hosted by The Post and Courier and South Carolina Educational Television from 7 p.m. to...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
WTGS
'People are showing up in spite of the barriers': Abrams unpacks early voting numbers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 200,000 people in the state of Georgia have cast their ballots in early voting for the Nov. 8 election, shattering previous records. However, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams, said those numbers might be misleading due to Senate Bill 202. She said the Bill creates barriers for Georgia voters, and the high turnout for in-person early voting is because voters are finding other ways to cast their ballot.
WTGS
Georgia Trust accepting applications for building preservation grants
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting applications for a grant program that will match building preservation projects up to $10,000. The funding from the program is reserved specifically for projects that focus on building exterior preservation. Danielle Meunier serves as the communications coordinator...
