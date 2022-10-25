Read full article on original website
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
ASX 200 closes in green; A-REIT & telecom gain, energy falls
The S&P/ASX200 closed on a higher note today (25 October), gaining 0.28% to end at 6,798.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 0.29%, but is down 8.68% for the last year to date. A-REIT was the biggest gainer, followed by telecommunications services which ended 1.58% up,...
Which mining and technology companies plan to list on the ASX in November? | Kalkine Media
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the month of November as information available on the ASX website on October 26. Watch this video for more.
Which penny stocks were gaining massively on ASX today?
The Australian market opened on a positive note today, and it maintained its optimism till noon. The S&P/ASX200 was still heading north, gaining 0.30% at 1:10 PM. The small ordinaries index, too, was on heading in the same direction, with gains worth 0.30%. Most of the sectors in the index, 8 out of 11 to be precise, had been moving upwards simultaneously. With that being said, let's look at some of the penny stocks from different industries, making it big in the market today.
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company that it will compensate them for any type of loss, damage, accident, or death. There are four major categories of insurance in Australia: general, life, health, and travel. Of late, there are many companies that offer insurance services in Australia. In this segment we take a closer look at these companies and explore how these companies are faring on the ASX.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
How are these 4 ASX consumer shares performing today?
Consumer stocks represent companies that deal with consumer-oriented products and services. The consumer sector is broadly classified into two categories - consumer staples and consumer discretionary. Consumer stocks can be referred to as those companies that deal with the business of consumer-oriented products such as food, beverages, tobacco, etc. The...
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares fall after collapse of Tesla deal
The date for concluding terms with Tesla has passed without completion of the agreement, leading to the collapse of the deal between Core Lithium and Tesla. Core Lithium sold 15,000 tonnes of direct shipping ore, which the company anticipates to ship before the year’s end. Core Lithium’s share price...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) secures option to acquire lithium brine projects in Lithium Triangle
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) has secured an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the two highly prospective lithium-bearing exploration licences in Argentina. The projects are located in the relatively underexplored Salar de Pocitos salt-lake complex. The projects are drill-ready with past exploration suggesting highly prospective layers of lithium bearing...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
ASX 200 rises; Novonix, Credit Corp gain
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday. The ASX 200 marginally rose in opening trade, surging 1 point, or 0.015%, to 6,780.40. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.5% higher at 6,779.4 points. Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street surged on hopes that US Federal Reserve would remain...
Whispir (ASX:WSP) shares trading over 17% lower; here’s why
Whispir, today (26 October), released it cash flow and activity report for the quarter ending 30 September 2022. The company has reiterated the likelihood of positive EBITDA in FY23 second quarter. The company has AU$17.13 million cash on hand as on 30 September 2022. Software and services firm Whispir Limited...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
How are PointsBet’s (ASX:PBH) shares faring after quarterly report?
Australian betting company PointsBet's shares were trading in the green zone today (October 26). On 25 October, PointsBet released its Q1 FY23 performance report. Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) were trading in the green on Wednesday (26 October), a day after the company released its quarterly report. At 10:45...
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?
The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
Canadian equity index gains slightly, loonie down by 0.4%
The main Canadian equity index gained slightly on Monday, October 24, as the S&P/TSX Composite was up 0.3 per cent and closed at 18,918.4. In contrast, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite declined by 0.98 per cent to 587.21. After surging on Friday, October 21, the base metals sector dipped significantly by...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
What is weighing on BHP‘s (ASX:BHP) shares today?
The shares of BHP Group Limited are trading in the red zone today (25 October 2022). In afternoon trade, BHP shares are down 1.561%, trading at AU$38.450 apiece (as of 1:14 PM AEDT). The Australian mining giant BHP Group Limited’s (ASX:BHP) share price fell again on Tuesday (25 October 2022)....
What’s happening with Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) shares today?
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. Shares of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) dropped nearly 7% today (as of 3:09 PM AEDT). Pilbara shares hit a record high on 25 October 2022. Pilbara Minerals’...
