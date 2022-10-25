Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations, and create pockets of blowing dust. A few power outages are possible.
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are occurring. Isolated wind gusts approaching 85 mph in wind prone areas along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 02:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches with the heaviest falling to the west of I-25 and across the higher terrain south of Trinidad up to Raton Pass. * WHERE...Huerfano and western Las Animas counties including Walsenburg. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Embedded thunderstorms this afternoon could cause locally intense snowfall rates and rapidly deteriorating travel conditions along Highway 160 and I- 25 towards Raton Pass.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Embedded thunderstorms this afternoon could cause locally intense snowfall rates and rapidly deteriorating travel conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT TONIGHT WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 12 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eddy County Plains. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MDT tonight. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 AM to 12 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 16:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-26 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7 PM SST * At 400 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall over the islands. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 402 AOAULI ASO LULU OKETOPA 26 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 400 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i luga o le atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Hard freeze temperatures at or below 28. * WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday, with the coldest temperatures around sunrise. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest temperatures are expected near the Jordan River and less urbanized agricultural areas.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County, Southern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 12 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Lea, Central Lea and Southern Lea Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 12 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding during times of high tide. For the Bayside communities of the Upper Keys, little to no relief expected even during low tide. * WHERE...The Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
