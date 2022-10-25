Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
Lil Baby Fan Tries to Perform for Him at Meet and Greet, Rapper Hilariously Turns Him Away
Rappers are always encountering fans who do crazy things for the camera. Case in point: a Lil Baby fan tried to perform for him at a meet and greet and the Atlanta rapper hilariously turned him away. On Friday (Oct. 14), TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself singing...
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Video of DJ Akademiks Yelling ‘I’m the Prize’ While Breaking Up Girl Fight
Freddie Gibbs had a good laugh at DJ Akademiks' expense last night after video surfaced of the blogger breaking up a girl fight while yelling "I'm the prize." On Thursday night (Oct. 13), Freddie Gibbs began trolling the controversial blogger on Twitter due to the viral video. Gibbs initially captioned the post of the fight clip with 10 crying laughing emojis. In a follow-up post, he taunted Ak with his own words, "I’m the prize nigga 😂."
Lil Baby Reacts to Speculation He Has Beef With Migos
Lil Baby is clearing the air on whether or not he has beef with his label mates the Migos. The Atlanta rapper continues his promo run for his new album It's Only Me. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Lil Baby was guest on the Posted on the Corner podcast. During the chat, the "In a Minute" rhymer was asked if there was any truth to the rumored beef between himself and the Migos.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Anti-Semitic Demonstrators Show Support for Kanye West’s Comments Against Jewish People
Anti-Semitic demonstrators showing support for Kanye West's recent comments about Jewish people recently made a scene on a Los Angeles freeway overpass and are facing backlash from L.A. officials. On Oct. 22, photos surfaced of a group of men holding a demonstration with banners hanging over the overpass of a...
Saucy Santana Appears to Accuse Kodak Black of Stealing His Song ‘Walk’
Saucy Santana is seemingly accusing Kodak Black of stealing his song "Walk." Last night (Oct. 12), TheShadeRoom shared side-by-side photos of 2022 XXL Freshman Saucy Santana and Kodak Black wearing the same outfit and asked their followers who wore the look better. Yak chimed in in the comment section, posting, "All lives matter," along with an orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis. However, Saucy had a much different response.
DaBaby Catches His Daughter Playing Video Game That Features His Head as a Car
We know DaBaby doesn't play any games, but who knew that he was actually in a video game? Recently, the North Carolina rapper discovered his daughter playing a video game that features his head as a car. On Saturday (Oct. 15), DaBaby hopped on his Instagram page and shared a...
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
XXL Mag
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0