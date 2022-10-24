What is the next step when you have set up for self-managed super fund or SMSF? How to undertake investments using the fund? The most critical element is where can you park your money without violating any guidelines of the Australian Taxation Office. In this video, we cover aspects related to where Australians can invest, for example property and listed shares, using the SMSF mode. Are SMSFs allowed to park money in cryptocurrencies? Watch this short but informative video to learn the basics of eligible SMSF investments.

