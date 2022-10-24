Read full article on original website
Kalkine: The basics of SMSF as a tool for retirement savings
Self-Managed Super Funds or SMSFs are popular among Australians for tax and other advantages they provide. In this video, we highlight what makes SMSFs an easy and beneficial tool to invest for your retirement. These basic but extremely critical points can be your ultimate ready reckoner before and after starting your SMSF. Do you need a trust deed to begin with, do you need a dedicated bank account, where can you invest and how are returns taxed? This short video covers a lot of fundamental aspects about SMSFs.
What all is allowed in SMSF investments? | Kalkine Media
What is the next step when you have set up for self-managed super fund or SMSF? How to undertake investments using the fund? The most critical element is where can you park your money without violating any guidelines of the Australian Taxation Office. In this video, we cover aspects related to where Australians can invest, for example property and listed shares, using the SMSF mode. Are SMSFs allowed to park money in cryptocurrencies? Watch this short but informative video to learn the basics of eligible SMSF investments.
What is boosting Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares?
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. Core Lithium's shares were spotted trading at AU$1.48 each, up 0.85% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 materials index...
Market Updates
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in the overnight trade. US-China Trade Would Take Time To Settle It seems like markets need to know that US-China trade fights would take time to settle down as both the countries are slapping tariffs on the imports. The cancellation of the trade talks clearly indicates th...
Kalkine : What is budget surplus and budget variances? | Kalkine Media
In this video, we are going to talk about what is budget surplus and budget variance. A budget surplus is generated when revenue surpasses spending. A surplus budget is typically used to describe the government's financial condition. As a result, it indicates that the government's finances are in good condition. Watch out these videos for more.
Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) to raise ~AU$1.5 million to accelerate its business plans
Skin Elements is raising funds via a combination of placement and entitlement issue. SKN will raise AU$700k in cash (before costs) via a private placement to sophisticated investors. The Entitlement Issue will see the company raise up to AU$776,891 (before costs). Australia based natural skincare company Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN)...
Kalkine : What is Bitcoinisation? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin has had an interesting journey since its arrival in 2009. For its first five years of existence, most people didn’t know what a bitcoin was. The proof of this was represented in its value with bitcoins price, at the beginning of 2014 being valued at around $750. At this current rate of increased adoption, there is a point at which a tipping point will occur. This is known as hyper Bitcoinisation.
EDU stock jumps after earnings report; Here's all you need to know
The EDU stock jumped over 20 per cent in the morning trading hours on Wednesday. The company reported its earnings before the opening bell. New Oriental's net income grew in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The stocks of the educational services firm, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc....
Stock Market
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 opened in green on Thursday (27 October 2022). At 10:34 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was at 6,839.70 points, up 0.42%.Materials registered maximum gains during the opening hour. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |. August 17, 2018 05:35 AM AEST |. August 13, 2018...
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
Kalkine : Which London-listed stocks to look at as food prices rise? | Kalkine Media
Millions of Brits are being hit by the cost-of-living crisis. The situation is aggravated by rising inflation, which has touched 40-year-old levels and is projected to grow further in the coming months. Moreover, climate change and soaring fossil fuel prices have reportedly raised the average household food prices, making the situation worse for those in the low-income group. Amidst all the chaos, which London-listed stocks should you be looking at? Find your answers in this segment.
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
How are 3 ASX-listed A-REIT penny stocks performing on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).
Koba (ASX:KOB) shares skyrocket 136% today. Here’s why
Koba Resources has staked mining claims at the Whitlock Lithium Project, which is situated near the Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite mine. Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum is the only operating lithium mine in Canada. The Whitlock Project is significantly unexplored, as per Koba, and only 81 holes have been drilled so far. The shares...
What’s up with ANZ (ASX:ANZ) shares after FY22 earnings update?
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) released its FY22 results on Thursday (27 October 2022). ANZ declared a proposed final dividend worth 74 Australian cents to its eligible shareholders. Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) was spotted buzzing in the green territory on Friday morning...
kalkine : What is bitcoin hashrate and why is it important? | Kalkine Media
Hash rate canbe described as how much computation power or processing is being contributed to a network for processing transactions. Bitcoin's hash rate is nothing different but refers to how much computation or processing power is being used by the network through mining. The mining of Bitcoin is a critical process that helps to maintain the crypto's network.
WA1 Resources' (ASX:WA1) shares are skyrocketing; here's why
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. WA1 Resources, on 26 October, announced the first results from drilling at West Arunta project. The drilling had started in July this year. The company has...
Why Chapmans Limited considers early-stage ventures lucrative
Chapmans Limited subscribes to a diversified investment strategy, where both start-ups and mature businesses are thoroughly analysed. Investment in early-stage ventures can be profitable, a popular example is Jeff Bezos’ Google bet. Chapmans is an Australian investment firm led by Peter Dykes, who swears by due diligence in identifying...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
Kalkine : How are some important airlines stocks faring on the London Stock Exchange? | Kalkine Media
The first half of 2022 saw thousands of flight cancellations due to the staff shortage, leading to chaotic scenes at UK airports. London Heathrow does not expect the challenges to be resolved before the next summer. However, it also doesn't expect the passenger numbers to reach the 100,000 limits it has imposed on departures. Notably, this cap is set to be removed later this month. In this segment, we look at some airline stocks on the London Stock Exchange and see how they've been performing in the current situation.
