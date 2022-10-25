MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of 3-year-old, Dmarian Davis, who was shot in a Madisonville home on Sunday night is speaking out for the first time. The mother's cousin describes new details of what happened that day, and the devastation they all face from this tragic loss. The family is in emotional overload and complete shock after the horrifying loss that happened just four days ago.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO