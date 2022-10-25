ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Experts say an 'immunity gap' is likely why children are getting sick

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sudden surge in respiratory illnesses in young children is likely one more thing connected to COVID-19. RSV cases continue to climb, especially in children. But what is interesting is that many of the protective habits that helped reduce the risk for COVID-19 may be what is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The triple-demic: three viruses local experts are saying to look out for

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital continue to recommend flu and COVID-19 vaccines as a triple threat of viruses continues to climb in the Tri-State. The threat for a “triple-demic” is on the rise. Those tracking illnesses say three respiratory viruses are colliding and they have the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Little Miami Schools boosts security following anonymous threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school district is responding to an anonymous threat. Little Miami Schools sent out a press release stating that, due to the threat, there will be enhanced police presence on campuses Friday. The district states, while schools will be open Friday, it will respect...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Family reacts after 3-year-old shot in Madisonville home

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of 3-year-old, Dmarian Davis, who was shot in a Madisonville home on Sunday night is speaking out for the first time. The mother's cousin describes new details of what happened that day, and the devastation they all face from this tragic loss. The family is in emotional overload and complete shock after the horrifying loss that happened just four days ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Video shows bouncer attacking unruly patron outside of local bar

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 14-second video clip has rocked social media. It shows a shocking confrontation at The Banks between a bouncer and a patron. A man's head was violently slammed twice right on a picnic table. This has been described as disturbing and painful to watch. But what happened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Buddy bench unveiled at Linden Elementary dedicated to Nolen Jones

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and teachers at a local elementary school remember one of their own. A buddy bench dedication took place Tuesday afternoon to honor a former kindergarten student who lost his life in a crash last year. Nolen Jones is sorely missed. "While Nolen's loss will always...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man accused of threatening to 'shut down the world via Cincinnati' indicted

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted after allegedly making threats to "shut down the world via Cincinnati." Cincinnati Police received information about concerning statements allegedly made by Benjamin Wood, including a statement that he allegedly sent to two people over text that he was "shutting down the world via Cincinnati."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested after calling 911 over 40 times for false emergencies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 too many times to report false emergencies. Jerry Beach, 58, placed 43 calls to 911 since Aug. 1, according to court documents. Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly said he had been assaulted and injured. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
WKRC

You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio

Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Police cancel search for missing 68-year-old man

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are concerned about a 68-year-old Madisonville man who is missing and may not have his medication. Larry Morgan left his Thompkins Avenue home at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday. His wife doesn't know why he left and she doesn't know if he has his diabetes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
BLUE ASH, OH

