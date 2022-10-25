Read full article on original website
WKRC
Experts say an 'immunity gap' is likely why children are getting sick
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sudden surge in respiratory illnesses in young children is likely one more thing connected to COVID-19. RSV cases continue to climb, especially in children. But what is interesting is that many of the protective habits that helped reduce the risk for COVID-19 may be what is...
WKRC
The triple-demic: three viruses local experts are saying to look out for
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital continue to recommend flu and COVID-19 vaccines as a triple threat of viruses continues to climb in the Tri-State. The threat for a “triple-demic” is on the rise. Those tracking illnesses say three respiratory viruses are colliding and they have the...
WKRC
Little Miami Schools boosts security following anonymous threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school district is responding to an anonymous threat. Little Miami Schools sent out a press release stating that, due to the threat, there will be enhanced police presence on campuses Friday. The district states, while schools will be open Friday, it will respect...
WKRC
3 Miami University students turn themselves in after Jewish structure is vandalized
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say three Miami University students turned themselves in to face charges of vandalism against a campus Jewish organization. Kevin Ladriere, Eli Lauger, and Santiago Arenas were accused of tearing down a sukkah in front of the Hillel Building. A sukkah is a temporary structure that...
WKRC
Family reacts after 3-year-old shot in Madisonville home
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of 3-year-old, Dmarian Davis, who was shot in a Madisonville home on Sunday night is speaking out for the first time. The mother's cousin describes new details of what happened that day, and the devastation they all face from this tragic loss. The family is in emotional overload and complete shock after the horrifying loss that happened just four days ago.
WKRC
Video shows bouncer attacking unruly patron outside of local bar
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 14-second video clip has rocked social media. It shows a shocking confrontation at The Banks between a bouncer and a patron. A man's head was violently slammed twice right on a picnic table. This has been described as disturbing and painful to watch. But what happened...
WKRC
Local landlord who stalked tenant charged with violating protection order again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local landlord who was convicted of stalking a tenant and repeatedly violating a protection order has been charged again with violating that order. 73-year-old John Klosterman and his wife, Susan, own 55 rental properties in Sedamsville. They had already settled a lawsuit involving Klosterman sexually harassing...
WKRC
Video shows alleged thieves making sure no one was home before Carthage break-in
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The thieves who broke into one Carthage house were desperate to make sure no one was home. A neighbor’s surveillance footage shows two men walking up to the home on Fairpark around noon Tuesday. The homeowner says she got several alerts that they were knocking...
WKRC
Buddy bench unveiled at Linden Elementary dedicated to Nolen Jones
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and teachers at a local elementary school remember one of their own. A buddy bench dedication took place Tuesday afternoon to honor a former kindergarten student who lost his life in a crash last year. Nolen Jones is sorely missed. "While Nolen's loss will always...
WKRC
Call to action to take place after 2 dead, 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Community leaders scheduled a call-to-action Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Hamilton at Bailey Square. This comes two days after a deadly shooting killed two young men, and left two others injured, including a 3-year-old girl. The call to action is planned to last an hour....
WKRC
Local law enforcement, environmental group pull abandoned cars out of Ohio River
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local law enforcement agencies and an environmental group are working together to pull vehicles out of the Ohio River. Sonar and the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team divers were used to identify cars that have been abandoned in the Ohio River. Living Lands &...
WKRC
Man accused of threatening to 'shut down the world via Cincinnati' indicted
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted after allegedly making threats to "shut down the world via Cincinnati." Cincinnati Police received information about concerning statements allegedly made by Benjamin Wood, including a statement that he allegedly sent to two people over text that he was "shutting down the world via Cincinnati."
WKRC
Springfield Twp. couple charged in son's death extradited back to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springfield Township couple charged in the death of their son has been extradited back to Hamilton County. John and Katherine Snyder were indicted on Sept. 27, 2022 for the eight-year-old boy's death and the alleged mistreatment of their other children. John is accused of...
WKRC
Mom charged with OVI after crashing with 4 kids in vehicle has bond revoked
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman who is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, causing a crash, had to reappear in court Thursday after having her bond revoked. Police say Shannon McIntosh crashed her SUV into a pole while driving in Norwood on April 2. She had four...
WKRC
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
WKRC
Man arrested after calling 911 over 40 times for false emergencies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 too many times to report false emergencies. Jerry Beach, 58, placed 43 calls to 911 since Aug. 1, according to court documents. Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly said he had been assaulted and injured. Police...
WKRC
Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
WKRC
You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio
Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
WKRC
Police cancel search for missing 68-year-old man
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are concerned about a 68-year-old Madisonville man who is missing and may not have his medication. Larry Morgan left his Thompkins Avenue home at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday. His wife doesn't know why he left and she doesn't know if he has his diabetes...
WKRC
Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
