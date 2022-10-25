Read full article on original website
Florida men arrested for $9 million meat theft ring across the Midwest
LANCASTER COUNTY, Ne. -- Three men from the Miami area have been arrested for stealing $9 million worth of meat from beef and pork packaging plants across the Midwest. 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes are all charged with transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.
WATCH: Governor DeSantis holds campaign event in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a campaign event in Walton County Wednesday evening. The campaign started at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Horse Power Pavilion located on 4497 State Highway 20 W in Freeport. You can watch live here or on Facebook or Twitter. WATCH:. DeSantis...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida education ranks amongst nation's highest despite dip in scores
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From the pandemic, to recent legislation on parents rights and recent testing scores, much of Monday night's Florida gubernatorial debate touched on the state's education system. WEAR News took a closer look at a specific topic regarding education: The National Report Card. "You're the one waging the...
Gov. DeSantis makes stop in Freeport to campaign ahead of midterm election
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop in Freeport Wednesday night, one of the first stops since Monday night's debate between him and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The governor was very positive Wednesday night about his outlook for the midterm elections. DeSantis touted his response to...
41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
Superintendent says Warrington Middle received positive assessment from Charter USA
ESCAMBIA , Fla. -- Charter Schools USA spent two days at Warrington Middle School this week to decide whether or not the firm wants to help save the school. Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said the meetings with the firm's top executives were productive and positive for the K-8 school that has received a failing grade for nine years straight.
Assessment of Warrington Middle by Charter Schools USA unknown
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School's future remains in question. Charter Schools USA executives visited Warrington Middle School on Monday and Tuesday for an on-site assessment to determine if the school could successfully transition to a charter by the fall of 2023. The visit follows last week's Florida Department...
Strong storms possible tonight in Northwest Florida, Southwest Alabama
Our next weathermaker is here across NW Florida. Bring an umbrella if you plan to head out to the fair this evening. We've already started to see rain across the area. Northwest Florida and most of Southwest Alabama are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5).
