Florida State

Florida men arrested for $9 million meat theft ring across the Midwest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Ne. -- Three men from the Miami area have been arrested for stealing $9 million worth of meat from beef and pork packaging plants across the Midwest. 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes are all charged with transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.
WATCH: Governor DeSantis holds campaign event in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a campaign event in Walton County Wednesday evening. The campaign started at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Horse Power Pavilion located on 4497 State Highway 20 W in Freeport. You can watch live here or on Facebook or Twitter. WATCH:. DeSantis...
Gov. DeSantis makes stop in Freeport to campaign ahead of midterm election

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop in Freeport Wednesday night, one of the first stops since Monday night's debate between him and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The governor was very positive Wednesday night about his outlook for the midterm elections. DeSantis touted his response to...
41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
Superintendent says Warrington Middle received positive assessment from Charter USA

ESCAMBIA , Fla. -- Charter Schools USA spent two days at Warrington Middle School this week to decide whether or not the firm wants to help save the school. Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said the meetings with the firm's top executives were productive and positive for the K-8 school that has received a failing grade for nine years straight.
Assessment of Warrington Middle by Charter Schools USA unknown

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School's future remains in question. Charter Schools USA executives visited Warrington Middle School on Monday and Tuesday for an on-site assessment to determine if the school could successfully transition to a charter by the fall of 2023. The visit follows last week's Florida Department...
