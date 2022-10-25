Read full article on original website
TechRadar
5 things to look for in your next ransomware protection solution
Ransomware attacks can affect everyone from individuals to business owners and even large corporations and they show no sign of becoming any less prevalent. However, thanks to increasingly powerful security software solutions being available, life is becoming harder for the cybercriminal community. With a sizeable not to mention potent range of software options out there, it has never been easier, or more cost effective to beef up your ransomware protection.
itsecuritywire.com
CISA Alerts of Attacks Exploiting Cisco, Gigabyte Vulnerabilities
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added two Cisco and four Gigabyte vulnerabilities to its catalog of Known Exploitable Vulnerabilities. There was only one Gigabyte vulnerability that had been linked to attacks in the past. Both CVE-2020-3433 and CVE-2020-3153, which affect the AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for...
thefastmode.com
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
itsecuritywire.com
TuxCare President to Conduct ManuSec USA Roundtable on Automating Security for Critical Infrastructure
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in ManuSec’s 7th Annual Cyber Security for Manufacturing Summit to be held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago. Scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. on...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Vice Society launched multiple ransomware attacks
Microsoft Threat Intelligence Team has made it official that Vice Society, a hacking group, is behind multiple ransomware attacks that were being targeted at education, government and retail sectors. It was also found in the research that the said group of cyber criminals avoids deployment of ransomware sometimes and carried out extortion with stolen data.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Refinitiv, New Onboarding Solution
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Refinitiv, the market data and information provider, is bringing out a digital onboarding solution for businesses that want to streamline how they bring in clients. The solution has a fully configurable user interface so that organisations can...
datafloq.com
Addressing 3 of the Top Attack Surface Management Challenges in Data Security
Attack surface management is a key phase in data security, as it identifies, oversees, and controls the areas that will likely be exploited by threat actors or used as entry points for malicious attacks. It sounds like a simple task given the many modern cybersecurity tools available now. However, the situation is more complex than what is perceivable.
TechRadar
Achieve confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data with a distributed workforce
With lockdown restrictions eased around the world, corporate workforces are constituting a real blend of in-office and remote employees. Maintaining the security of corporate data with such a dispersed workforce can seem like a daunting task to admins, especially with the surge in shadow IT and the use of mobile devices for work. However, things can be simplified by focusing on three major elements that constitute data security: confidentiality, integrity and availability.
techunwrapped.com
Why the country of your VPN is essential for your security
When you connect to a VPN what you really do is that your information passes through a intermediary server. That is what modifies the real location and allows you to bypass geo-blocking. In addition, it serves to encrypt the connection, since everything goes through that server, and you do not run the risk of personal data being leaked when browsing.
CNBC
FTC seeks to hold Drizly CEO accountable for alleged security failures, even if he moves to another company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
TechRadar
Ransomware attacks are down this year - but that's not really a great thing
Despite it never being easier to launch a ransomware (opens in new tab) attack, the number of such incidents has actually dropped year-on-year, a new report from cybersecurity company SonicWall has claimed. The company’s latest threat intelligence paper, covering Q3 2022, says that in the US alone, the number of...
aiexpress.io
Oasis Labs and Equifax turn to blockchain to verify Web3 user identities
Assuring id is tough at one of the best of instances, not to mention in a decentralized, blockchain-driven Web3 financial system. With enterprises and monetary service suppliers nonetheless legally answerable for stopping fraudulent transactions and implementing sufficient shopper protections, there’s a dire want for options to confirm person’s digital identities.
ffnews.com
GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud and protect both their revenue and reputation.
thefastmode.com
Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps
Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
bestcolleges.com
Best Ethical Hacking Bootcamps
Ethical hacking may sound contradictory, but it's a critical security job. If you want to change directions in tech, consider an ethical hacking bootcamp. Picture this: A lone person sits in a dark room, face lit by the glow of their computer screen. The clickity-clack of the keyboard is the only sound as the camera zooms in on lines and lines of code while ominous music plays, and the screen goes blank.
ffnews.com
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
CoinTelegraph
Equifax, known for huge data breach, is building a Web3 KYC solution
Credit reporting company Equifax, known for suffering from one of the largest customer data breaches to date, has partnered with blockchain company Oasis Labs to build a Know Your Customer (KYC) solution. Equifax and Oasis said on Oct. 26 that the latter would be building a decentralized identity management and...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Employees leaving jobs because of Cyber Attacks
Encore, a security stack management business held a survey recently and found that employees will leave their jobs on a respective note as their business firm has fallen victim to a cyber attack. The study was conducted on C-suite employees, CIOs and CTOs and some office workers among whom about 60% of them believed they will leave their jobs as soon as a digital attack strikes their firm.
Hundreds of state, local government entities vulnerable to Chinese espionage: report
Over 1,600 state and local government entities have purchased technology from Chinese companies that are restricted at the federal level, a new report released this week says.
seafoodsource.com
Op-ed: Buyers sourcing from FIPs must not ignore social responsibility
Kristin Sherwood is program director at FishChoice, an organization that creates online tools to further the sustainable seafood movement, including FisheryProgress.org. FisheryProgress.org is the website where 96 percent of global fishery improvement projects (FIPs) report their progress so that seafood buyers can determine which FIPs meet their sustainable seafood commitments. FisheryProgress was initially designed to be a platform for reporting on environmental improvements. However, in May 2019, FisheryProgress received an allegation of a human rights abuse in a FIP reporting on the website.
