Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Settlement simplifies birth certificate changes for transgender West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement in a U.S. District Court case makes major changes to the process for transgender West Virginians to change their birth certificate. Previously, West Virginia was one of four states that did not have a process for a gender marker change on a birth certificate, according to Lambda Legal.
WSET
Youngkin announces accelerated social worker license process to address statewide shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Virginia Board of Social Work, a health regulatory board under the Department of Health Professions, has enacted regulations that will speed up the process by which a social worker from another state can receive a license in Virginia.
WSET
Virginia NAACP opposes Governor Youngkin's 'anti-transgender' policies
(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
WSET
VRHA awarded $1 million to address substance use disorder Martinsville, nearby counties
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) is one of 65 grantees nationwide to receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) - Implementation Awards. The RCORP-Implementation program aims to strengthen and expand substance use disorder (SUD), including...
WSET
DeSantis claims Crist only showed up to work for 14 days this year: 'Imagine that deal for you'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During Monday night's debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed his opponent Charlie Crist, a former Democratic member of Congress, for failing to show up for work while representing Floridians in the House. "He as a congressman made $174,000 dollars a year, you know how...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WSET
Massachusetts man dead after I-81 crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 52-year-old man from Massachusetts died in a crash on I-81 around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in Botetourt County, Virginia State Police said. Richard Banville was driving south on the interstate near Troutville when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the concrete barrier beside the road, VSP said.
WSET
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
WSET
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
WSET
$800M Powerball jackpot still up for grabs after smaller lottery wins across Va.
(WSET) — The Powerball jackpot powered ahead, surging to $800 million after Wednesday's drawing produced no jackpot winners. Even though no one took home the massive jackpot, tens of thousands of winners across the state took home smaller prizes still large enough to make quite a splash. Two people...
WSET
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
Comments / 0