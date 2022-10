Smoke from a prescribed burn Tuesday at Gualala Point Regional Park in Gualala will be visible in the area, according to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.

The burn began around 6 a.m. just off Highway 1 near the Sonoma Coast, according to a Cal Fire Facebook post.

Cal Fire asks that residents not report the fire to local first responders. Fire officials are aware of the burn.