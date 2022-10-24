ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Which dividend stocks to watch amid rising inflation and political chaos in the UK?

The UK has been going through enormous political changes at the moment. From Lizz Truss, the Prime Minister of 44 days, bidding farewell to the position to Rishi Sunak, being elected into power, the country has been witnessing tremendous changes and challenges. Amidst the political developments, the inflation level in the UK has crawled back to a 40-year high level of 10.1% in September, going up from August's 9.9%. Soaring food prices mainly drove the rise in inflation. The pressure on the government and the Bank of England has been rising with the budget squeeze. With the onslaught of inflation coming up harder than ever on the country, in this segment, we explore some of the dividend stocks listed on the London stock exchange and discern their performance.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Australia inflation races to 32 year high, is it alarming? | Kalkine Media

The rate of inflation in Australia has been extremely shocking and has come as a jolt. Australian Bureau of Statistics has unveiled shocking figures in the Consumer Price Index. The Consumer Price Index measures household inflation and includes statistics about price change for categories of household expenditure. According to the report, the annual CPI movement of 7.3 per cent is the highest since 1990. The inflation surged and went beyond its 32-year high last quarter as the cost of various commodities surged.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Can you mine Bitcoins in Australia?

Bitcoin mining has always enticed both individuals and businesses. One of the reasons is that crypto mining is usually considered a safer bet compared to trading where Bitcoin is highly volatile. The way it works is the miner gets a BTC token after partaking in the process of the recording of transactions on Bitcoin’s blockchain. This means it is a reward or payment for the work done, not any profit that arises from a buy-and-sell activity. So let’s take a closer look at Bitcoin mining for Aussies in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com

Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) to raise ~AU$1.5 million to accelerate its business plans

Skin Elements is raising funds via a combination of placement and entitlement issue. SKN will raise AU$700k in cash (before costs) via a private placement to sophisticated investors. The Entitlement Issue will see the company raise up to AU$776,891 (before costs). Australia based natural skincare company Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN)...
mailplus.co.uk

Millions facing a new tax headache

MILLIONS more workers will be dragged into paying the basic and higher rates of tax if the freeze on thresholds is extended for another two years, analysis showed last night. Around three million more taxpayers will pay the 40p rate under the current freeze in place until 2025-26, with a further 3.5million paying the 20p rate, a study says.
kalkinemedia.com

How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?

The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Why is Australia proposing tougher penalties for serious data breaches? | Kalkine Media

Following the massive cybersecurity breaches that exposed millions to criminals, Australia has suggested harsher penalties for businesses that fail to safeguard their consumers' sensitive data. On October 22, Albanese Government said they will substantially introduce laws to raise penalties for repeated or serious privacy breaches. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : How does Bitcoin work? | Kalkine Media

Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com

Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?

Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com

Does Elon Musk see Twitter deal as the future of civilization?

Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter on Thursday. He clarified his goals, focus, and other related aspects of the platform in an open letter. He had changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit". Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the social networking and short blogging platform...
kalkinemedia.com

Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have answer?

Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the...
kalkinemedia.com

Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?

Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.

