The UK has been going through enormous political changes at the moment. From Lizz Truss, the Prime Minister of 44 days, bidding farewell to the position to Rishi Sunak, being elected into power, the country has been witnessing tremendous changes and challenges. Amidst the political developments, the inflation level in the UK has crawled back to a 40-year high level of 10.1% in September, going up from August's 9.9%. Soaring food prices mainly drove the rise in inflation. The pressure on the government and the Bank of England has been rising with the budget squeeze. With the onslaught of inflation coming up harder than ever on the country, in this segment, we explore some of the dividend stocks listed on the London stock exchange and discern their performance.

2 DAYS AGO