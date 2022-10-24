Read full article on original website
Kalkine: Which dividend stocks to watch amid rising inflation and political chaos in the UK?
The UK has been going through enormous political changes at the moment. From Lizz Truss, the Prime Minister of 44 days, bidding farewell to the position to Rishi Sunak, being elected into power, the country has been witnessing tremendous changes and challenges. Amidst the political developments, the inflation level in the UK has crawled back to a 40-year high level of 10.1% in September, going up from August's 9.9%. Soaring food prices mainly drove the rise in inflation. The pressure on the government and the Bank of England has been rising with the budget squeeze. With the onslaught of inflation coming up harder than ever on the country, in this segment, we explore some of the dividend stocks listed on the London stock exchange and discern their performance.
Kalkine : Australia inflation races to 32 year high, is it alarming? | Kalkine Media
The rate of inflation in Australia has been extremely shocking and has come as a jolt. Australian Bureau of Statistics has unveiled shocking figures in the Consumer Price Index. The Consumer Price Index measures household inflation and includes statistics about price change for categories of household expenditure. According to the report, the annual CPI movement of 7.3 per cent is the highest since 1990. The inflation surged and went beyond its 32-year high last quarter as the cost of various commodities surged.
Kalkine: Can you mine Bitcoins in Australia?
Bitcoin mining has always enticed both individuals and businesses. One of the reasons is that crypto mining is usually considered a safer bet compared to trading where Bitcoin is highly volatile. The way it works is the miner gets a BTC token after partaking in the process of the recording of transactions on Bitcoin’s blockchain. This means it is a reward or payment for the work done, not any profit that arises from a buy-and-sell activity. So let’s take a closer look at Bitcoin mining for Aussies in this video by Kalkine Media.
Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) to raise ~AU$1.5 million to accelerate its business plans
Skin Elements is raising funds via a combination of placement and entitlement issue. SKN will raise AU$700k in cash (before costs) via a private placement to sophisticated investors. The Entitlement Issue will see the company raise up to AU$776,891 (before costs). Australia based natural skincare company Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN)...
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
Millions facing a new tax headache
MILLIONS more workers will be dragged into paying the basic and higher rates of tax if the freeze on thresholds is extended for another two years, analysis showed last night. Around three million more taxpayers will pay the 40p rate under the current freeze in place until 2025-26, with a further 3.5million paying the 20p rate, a study says.
Tax landscape impacted by inflation ahead of 2023
KSBY caught up with a local wealth advisor to find out how inflation is changing the tax landscape for 2023.
Kalkine: Fertility rate bounces back in Australia from record-low
From 1991 to 2021, the fertility rate of mothers aged 35–39 years doubled, and for mothers aged 40–44 years, it has nearly tripled. In contrast, births to teenage mothers have reached an all-time low.
Kalkine: How the recent federal budget changes the tax status of cryptocurrencies?
One of the big changes in the federal budget will be the way in which Australians pay taxes on crypto assets. Amongst those changes is the way in which the tax office views Bitcoin. Under new reform, Bitcoin will no longer be treated as a foreign currency for tax purposes.
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?
The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
Kalkine : Why is Australia proposing tougher penalties for serious data breaches? | Kalkine Media
Following the massive cybersecurity breaches that exposed millions to criminals, Australia has suggested harsher penalties for businesses that fail to safeguard their consumers' sensitive data. On October 22, Albanese Government said they will substantially introduce laws to raise penalties for repeated or serious privacy breaches. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine : How does Bitcoin work? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
Does Elon Musk see Twitter deal as the future of civilization?
Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter on Thursday. He clarified his goals, focus, and other related aspects of the platform in an open letter. He had changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit". Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the social networking and short blogging platform...
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed coal player up 395% in a year? | Kalkine Media
The commodity coal, used for power and steel production, has not seen a lot of action in terms of growth capital being deployed in the past few years across the globe. Primarily because of environmental reasons. Watch out this video for more.
Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have answer?
Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the...
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
Kalkine : Is global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained?
The global economy is on the verge of a recession, according to Reuters surveyed analysts, once again cut growth forecasts for key economies as central banks continue to raise interest rates to combat persistently rising inflation. Watch out this video for more.
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
Kalkine : Why is Canada’s competition bureau probing grocery pricing? | Kalkine Media
Canada's Competition Bureau, on October 24, announced that they are launching a study of grocery store competition in Canada. The study will examine several issues to recommend measures governments can take to help improve competition in the sector. Watch out this video for more.
