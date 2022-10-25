ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Analysts debate: Would Clemson struggle outside ACC?

Analysts Joel Klatt of Fox Sports and Danny Kanell of CBS Sports got into a dust-up on Twitter over No. 5 Clemson's football resume. After Klatt wondered how the Tigers would fare outside the ACC, the discussion quickly turned into a question of Clemson’s ability to post an undefeated record against the schedules of No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. On Saturday, Clemson struggled to beat No. 16 Syracuse, 27-21.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
Sylva Herald

50 years on, recalling a legendary football squad

Ronnie Smith remembers the last loss he incurred while wearing a Sylva-Webster football uniform. It was in 1971 at Franklin. All-everything quarterback Jerry Cagle was sidelined with an injury in the second quarter and the Panthers went on to eke out a 12-8 win over the Golden Eagles. Smith was...
SYLVA, NC
FOX Carolina

Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
EASLEY, SC
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
brevard.edu

Dr.Jennifer Frick-Ruppert Appointed as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty

Dr. Jennifer Frick-Ruppert, who had been serving in an Interim role since May, was appointed as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty of Brevard College. Her promotion to the permanent role was announced Thursday, October 6th, by President Bradley J Andrews as part of his Inauguration activities. “Jennifer is uniquely qualified to lead Brevard College academics. Her integrity, intelligence, compassion, and leadership make her a most trusted and respected colleague and friend. I know I speak for most everyone at the college when I say that I cannot imagine a person better suited for this role, at this time in Brevard College’s history,” said Dr. Andrews.
BREVARD, NC
hhsrampage.com

The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia

Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
gsabusiness.com

Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project

A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy