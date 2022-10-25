ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

CNY doctor to pay $900,000 for overcharging Medicaid services

After investigating state Medicaid overpayments, the state attorney general and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York say a medical practice doctor with offices in Tully and Groton has overcharged Medicaid for medical services. State Attorney General Letitia James said since January 2012, Dr. Ahmad...
GROTON, NY
wxhc.com

State Liquor Authority Issues Emergency Suspension on The Stone Lounge

The Stone Lounge, located at 128 Main St. in Cortland, has lost its liquor license. Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority (SLA) ordered the suspension of the license to Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland, Inc. otherwise known as The Stone Lounge.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023

If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Upstate University Hospital Pediatrician working on vaccine for RSV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With RSV, cases usually start around Thanksgiving with it peaking in February. But emergency rooms and doctors’ offices are already busy with young patients. “It is the most common reason why infants are hospitalized,” explained Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatrician at Upstate University Hospital. “Not just in the U.S. but across […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

