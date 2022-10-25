Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
waer.org
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 for overcharging Medicaid services
After investigating state Medicaid overpayments, the state attorney general and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York say a medical practice doctor with offices in Tully and Groton has overcharged Medicaid for medical services. State Attorney General Letitia James said since January 2012, Dr. Ahmad...
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
Ithaca Guaranteed Income launches dashboard, finds majority of funds spent on food
ITHACA, N.Y.—The fourth monthly payment of $450 was just made to participants in the Ithaca Guaranteed Income (IGI) pilot program that the City of Ithaca first announced last December. Though the whole enrollment process took a little longer than initially planned, payments began in June, and each participant was...
wxhc.com
State Liquor Authority Issues Emergency Suspension on The Stone Lounge
The Stone Lounge, located at 128 Main St. in Cortland, has lost its liquor license. Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority (SLA) ordered the suspension of the license to Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland, Inc. otherwise known as The Stone Lounge.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023
If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Upstate University Hospital Pediatrician working on vaccine for RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With RSV, cases usually start around Thanksgiving with it peaking in February. But emergency rooms and doctors’ offices are already busy with young patients. “It is the most common reason why infants are hospitalized,” explained Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatrician at Upstate University Hospital. “Not just in the U.S. but across […]
Endwell Man Convicted After Walking Away from Broome County Trial
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial in downtown Binghamton. Authorities say 40-year-old Kennard Wellington absconded from Broome County Court. According to the district attorney's office, "he left the trial during a break, and never returned." The jury...
Unlicensed marijuana shop in Syracuse offers a look at the haziness of New York’s pot laws
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new shop that opened last month in the heart of the residential area near Syracuse University drew immediate attention from neighbors. It’s also drawing attention to some of the continuing murkiness and frustration in enforcing New York’s legal marijuana laws. The storefront near...
37 new businesses in Central New York include mental and physical self-care
New businesses were back up this week with 37 business and corporate certificates filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. Self-care was a theme with beauty, physical fitness and mental health businesses filing certificates.
Plane with Engine Fire Lands at Greater Binghamton Airport
Authorities are looking into an emergency situation at the Greater Binghamton Airport that brought response from airport and outside fire crews on October 26. An Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at the Taylor Garbage Service recycling plant on January 4, 2020. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News. Emergency equipment was scrambled to...
Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
Wrong-way parkway driver charged with homicide
The man who killed Alfred and Paula Latessa in August on the Vestal Parkway will go to trial.
iheart.com
Our Gun Guy is Reacting to Hochul & Zeldin's Only Debate on Dave Allen Show
Governor Hochul and Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin have taken part in their only scheduled debate and there were a variety of topics discussed, including guns. Our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed is reacting on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to petit larceny where...
City discusses shaky future of Public Works staffing at third budget meeting
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s Department of Public Works (DPW) may soon be forced to sub out to private waste removal companies like Casella Waste Systems, a Vermont-based company, due to staffing issues. At the City of Ithaca’s third budget meeting in October, the City of Ithaca’s Common...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 1