KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28
Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
KOMU
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30. Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been...
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 26
Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3. Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Amendment...
KOMU
Columbia police to hold informational meetings for surveillance video software
COLUMBIA − Anyone who wants to learn more about about FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage, can attend a meeting next week, hosted by the Columbia Police Department. With FUSUS, CPD said they would have immediate access to video feeds, with...
KOMU
Columbia police to hold briefing for arrest in cold case
COLUMBIA - Columbia police will hold a community briefing Thursday to update the community on a recent arrest made in connection to a rape and attempted murder that occurred in 1984. CPD Chief Geoff Jones will brief the community at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701...
abc17news.com
Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
KOMU
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
KOMU
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
bocojo.com
Boone County Senior Center celebrated new officers
The Southern Boone County Senior Center celebrated the induction of new officers with a fantastic lunch followed by Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker presiding over the swearing-in ceremony. From Left-to-Right: Mayor Dorise Slinker, Treasurer John Sappington, Secretary Beth Fifer, 2nd Vice President Membership Bev Steelman, 1st. Vice President Brenda Austin, and...
kjluradio.com
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court
A Columbia doctor is set to be arraigned Thursday in a rape case. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment
A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
KOMU
Parson tours Wooldridge fire damage, praises response from fire departments
WOOLDRIDGE — Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned nearly 4,000 acres. Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state...
KOMU
Fulton man charged with child enticement after photos, text exchanges with 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - A Fulton man was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday on suspicion of child enticement. Cory Rickabaugh, 51, is charged with enticement of a child, a felony. CPD said Rickabaugh allegedly had numerous sexually explicit conversations and exchanged images with a victim under 15 years old. According to a...
abc17news.com
Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
KOMU
Nonprofit takes steps to care for those suffering from homelessness in rural mid-Missouri
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico. ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
