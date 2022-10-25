Read full article on original website
North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder
Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
Independent Tennessee Governor candidate arrested at Hamilton County voting location
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man running for governor in Tennessee was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location on Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission and responded to the call around...
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race
As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
'People are showing up in spite of the barriers': Abrams unpacks early voting numbers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 200,000 people in the state of Georgia have cast their ballots in early voting for the Nov. 8 election, shattering previous records. However, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams, said those numbers might be misleading due to Senate Bill 202. She said the Bill creates barriers for Georgia voters, and the high turnout for in-person early voting is because voters are finding other ways to cast their ballot.
National test finds roughly 60% of fourth graders struggle to identify even, odd numbers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The “Nation’s Report Card” released this week shows a decline in 4th and 8th grade math and reading scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests 4th and 8th grade students across the country every two years to gauge how states compare and how students are performing.
