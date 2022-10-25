Read full article on original website
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30. Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28
Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
Columbia police to hold informational meetings for surveillance video software
COLUMBIA − Anyone who wants to learn more about about FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage, can attend a meeting next week, hosted by the Columbia Police Department. With FUSUS, CPD said they would have immediate access to video feeds, with...
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
Columbia police to hold briefing for arrest in cold case
COLUMBIA - Columbia police will hold a community briefing Thursday to update the community on a recent arrest made in connection to a rape and attempted murder that occurred in 1984. CPD Chief Geoff Jones will brief the community at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 26
Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3. Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Amendment...
Nonprofit takes steps to care for those suffering from homelessness in rural mid-Missouri
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico. ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
Parson tours Wooldridge fire damage, praises response from fire departments
WOOLDRIDGE — Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned nearly 4,000 acres. Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state...
Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat
MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse
KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicles, knocking deputy unconscious
MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement from multiple mid-Missouri counties are searching for a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning. The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says they are actively seeking an arrest warrant for Michael J. Brooks. According to the sheriff's office,...
Fulton man charged with child enticement after photos, text exchanges with 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - A Fulton man was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday on suspicion of child enticement. Cory Rickabaugh, 51, is charged with enticement of a child, a felony. CPD said Rickabaugh allegedly had numerous sexually explicit conversations and exchanged images with a victim under 15 years old. According to a...
Swine research grant to go toward expansion of national facility on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
Advanced DNA technology used to identify suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case
COLUMBIA - Police say advanced DNA technology was used to identify a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. After years of investigation, James Frederick Wilson, 59, was named as potential suspect, Columbia police announced during a community briefing Thursday. Wilson was arrested at his home...
Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault
COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
MDC searching for poachers in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale
Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
Hospital chaplains offer support to patients, families and staff through pandemic
COLUMBIA - Hospital workers have been on the frontline of the pandemic since it started. Art Dyer serves as the supervisor of spiritual care at University Hospital, where he supports the spiritual and religious beliefs of patients, families and staff. "Sometimes people come in the hospital, and that reminds them...
