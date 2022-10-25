ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28

Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police to hold briefing for arrest in cold case

COLUMBIA - Columbia police will hold a community briefing Thursday to update the community on a recent arrest made in connection to a rape and attempted murder that occurred in 1984. CPD Chief Geoff Jones will brief the community at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 26

Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3. Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Amendment...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat

MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse

KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
KEARNEY, MO
KOMU

Swine research grant to go toward expansion of national facility on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault

COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MDC searching for poachers in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hospital chaplains offer support to patients, families and staff through pandemic

COLUMBIA - Hospital workers have been on the frontline of the pandemic since it started. Art Dyer serves as the supervisor of spiritual care at University Hospital, where he supports the spiritual and religious beliefs of patients, families and staff. "Sometimes people come in the hospital, and that reminds them...

