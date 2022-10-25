Choral Day planned at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
TIFTON — Jefferson Johnson, the director of choral activities at the University of Kentucky, will lead area high school students in the annual Choral Day activities on Nov. 3 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The ABAC Choral Program has a 15-year tradition of hosting internationally known conductors, composers, educators, and performers as clinicians for an all-day clinic in partnership with local high school choral students and directors.
