Tifton, GA

Choral Day planned at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

By From staff reports
 2 days ago
Jefferson Johnson

TIFTON — Jefferson Johnson, the director of choral activities at the University of Kentucky, will lead area high school students in the annual Choral Day activities on Nov. 3 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The ABAC Choral Program has a 15-year tradition of hosting internationally known conductors, composers, educators, and performers as clinicians for an all-day clinic in partnership with local high school choral students and directors.

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
