1 Cochran buys Honda dealership in Johnstown

Rob Cochran has driven east to Johnstown and put his company behind the wheel of a Honda. Make that plural.

Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, #1 Cochran, on Monday confirmed it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal extends #1 Cochran’s footprint to Cambria County and adds the Honda brand to its portfolio. The newly acquired dealership, located at 1920 Bedford St. in Johnstown, has been renamed #1 Cochran Honda. Almost all of the sales and service professionals have come aboard, increasing #1 Honda’s total team member count to about 1,300.

.

Georgia inmate captured in Florida after 3rd escape attempt He was found walking down a highway in Charlotte County, Florida, Saturday morning. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group