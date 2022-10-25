ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, KY

100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BPw6_0ilxJjgz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGDhG_0ilxJjgz00
(Courtesy: Central City Police Department)

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly causing a head-on collision.

POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart

According to the CCPD, the pursuit only lasted around two miles before they were able to get the suspects in custody. William Bolton (34) of Powderly and Whitley Settle (31) of Central City were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

William Bolton faces charges of:

  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Flee/Evade Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
  • 1 Daviess County Bench Warrant
  • 3 Muhlenberg County Bench Warrants

Whitley Settle faces charges of:

  • TBUT or DISP Shoplifting $500 < $1,000
  • Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

