The luxury fashion industry continues to look to the world of K-pop as Gucci names NewJeans member Hanni as its newest brand ambassador. NewJeans is one of K-pop’s most exciting groups today, consisting of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. Signed under ADOR, a sublabel of BTS‘ parent company HYBE Corporation, the quintet was created by Min Hee-jin, the name behind some of the industry’s biggest names like Girls’ Generation and SHINee. NewJeans made their anticipated debut in July, taking over music charts with their inaugural tracks such as “Attention,” “Hype Boy” and “Hurt.”

2 DAYS AGO