Hypebae
Dior Taps Thebe Magugu for Exclusive Capsule Collection
For their latest collaboration, Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri have tapped Thebe Magugu — the 2019 LVMH Prize winner for Young Fashion Creators. This isn’t your typical partnership as the initiative supports the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), an organization created by Dior’s ambassador Charlize Theron that works to push for the health, education and safety of Southern African youth as well as the prevention of gender-based violence.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Launches Sustainable "Repurposed 8" Collection
Inimitable brand Acne Studios has revealed its latest drop in its sustainable line, presenting “Repurposed 8.”. Created using excess fabric, Repurposed offers an assortment of innovative garments, teeming with patchwork and exciting texture combinations. Baby pink denim jeans are covered in child-like illustrations, bring us back to the days where we’d carve our names into desks and doodle on the edges of notebook paper. Following suit, the collection’s patchwork jeans deliver an abundance of texture, while pinstripe pants provide a visual spark.
Hypebae
NewJeans Member Hanni Is Gucci's Newest Brand Ambassador
The luxury fashion industry continues to look to the world of K-pop as Gucci names NewJeans member Hanni as its newest brand ambassador. NewJeans is one of K-pop’s most exciting groups today, consisting of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. Signed under ADOR, a sublabel of BTS‘ parent company HYBE Corporation, the quintet was created by Min Hee-jin, the name behind some of the industry’s biggest names like Girls’ Generation and SHINee. NewJeans made their anticipated debut in July, taking over music charts with their inaugural tracks such as “Attention,” “Hype Boy” and “Hurt.”
