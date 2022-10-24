Read full article on original website
What all is allowed in SMSF investments? | Kalkine Media
What is the next step when you have set up for self-managed super fund or SMSF? How to undertake investments using the fund? The most critical element is where can you park your money without violating any guidelines of the Australian Taxation Office. In this video, we cover aspects related to where Australians can invest, for example property and listed shares, using the SMSF mode. Are SMSFs allowed to park money in cryptocurrencies? Watch this short but informative video to learn the basics of eligible SMSF investments.
Kalkine : What is budget surplus and budget variances? | Kalkine Media
In this video, we are going to talk about what is budget surplus and budget variance. A budget surplus is generated when revenue surpasses spending. A surplus budget is typically used to describe the government's financial condition. As a result, it indicates that the government's finances are in good condition. Watch out these videos for more.
Kalkine : Which London-listed stocks to look at as food prices rise? | Kalkine Media
Millions of Brits are being hit by the cost-of-living crisis. The situation is aggravated by rising inflation, which has touched 40-year-old levels and is projected to grow further in the coming months. Moreover, climate change and soaring fossil fuel prices have reportedly raised the average household food prices, making the situation worse for those in the low-income group. Amidst all the chaos, which London-listed stocks should you be looking at? Find your answers in this segment.
Kalkine: How the recent federal budget changes the tax status of cryptocurrencies?
One of the big changes in the federal budget will be the way in which Australians pay taxes on crypto assets. Amongst those changes is the way in which the tax office views Bitcoin. Under new reform, Bitcoin will no longer be treated as a foreign currency for tax purposes.
How are 3 ASX-listed A-REIT penny stocks performing on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).
Kalkine Media explores five TSX real estate stocks to watch in Q4
For Q2 2022, the revenue for FirstService Corporation was reported at US$ 930.7 million. The cash and cash equivalents for Colliers International Group Inc. in Q2 2022, grew to US$ 206.45 million. In Q2 2022, the EBITDA for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was reported at 9.6 times as...
Kalkine : Five major tech behemoths earnings to look for
The earnings season has begun with several major companies already reporting their earnings. The optimism over the third quarter earnings season has also partially lifted the investors' spirits. Recently, the big banks and some other companies posted their earnings, which showed that most banks benefited from the higher interest rates. The market participants were anticipating negative corporate earnings this quarter, mainly due to the increasing costs, a jump in interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil, now its turn for the tech behemoth.
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed coal player up 395% in a year? | Kalkine Media
The commodity coal, used for power and steel production, has not seen a lot of action in terms of growth capital being deployed in the past few years across the globe. Primarily because of environmental reasons. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine: The basics of SMSF as a tool for retirement savings
Self-Managed Super Funds or SMSFs are popular among Australians for tax and other advantages they provide. In this video, we highlight what makes SMSFs an easy and beneficial tool to invest for your retirement. These basic but extremely critical points can be your ultimate ready reckoner before and after starting your SMSF. Do you need a trust deed to begin with, do you need a dedicated bank account, where can you invest and how are returns taxed? This short video covers a lot of fundamental aspects about SMSFs.
