WATE

Never go hungry at this Gatlinburg attraction

GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta has taken the fall season into full effect. With not only all of the fall decorations that your heart could want, but with the food as well! From your traditional beef stew to the extravagant pork shank and pork schnitzel! The fall flavors are never ending at Anakeesta.
GATLINBURG, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Dining in Gatlinburg: 6 of the Most Popular Gatlinburg Restaurants You Have to Try

Among the list of exciting things to do on your trip to the Smoky Mountains should be taking the time to sit down for some delicious meals with your family! Gatlinburg is home to plenty of must-try restaurants and eateries, so you and your crew can refuel in between activities! Here are 6 of the most popular Gatlinburg restaurants you have to try:
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Trails near Gatlinburg closed due to bear activity

Two trails in the Gatlinburg area have been closed due to bear activity according to the National Park Service. Trails near Gatlinburg closed due to bear activity. Two trails in the Gatlinburg area have been closed due to bear activity according to the National Park Service. How are dry conditions...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour

Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains

Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about. On the Tennessee side of the mountains, you may see some bears, but on the North Carolina side, you could see some elk. Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local weight loss doctor is challenging you this fall

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Just because it is sweater weather doesn’t mean we should start neglecting our weight wellness. Diet and exercise work for many, but others might have a hard time staying on track, especially with an upcoming holiday season. Dr. Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is here to help you achieve your goals while also indulging in the foods you like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man thankful to be alive after truck bursts into flames

A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. Man thankful to be alive after truck bursts into …. A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

The unnamed spirits of White Oak Flats Cemetery

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A little off of the Parkway in Gatlinburg hides a place that is said to be haunted by those unable to cross to the other side. The sign marking the cemetery reads “White Oak Flats Cemetery, EST 1830.” Ghost skeptics might need to be wary of visiting this cemetery, as it is said that some of the individuals buried there are unable to pass until they are recognized.
GATLINBURG, TN
WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville euthanized due to declining health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health. Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused...
