Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
Gatlinburg Trail, Twin Creeks Trail in Smokies closed due to ‘large concentration’ of black bears
Several trails in the Gatlinburg area have been closed due to bear activity according to the National Park Service.
WATE
Never go hungry at this Gatlinburg attraction
GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta has taken the fall season into full effect. With not only all of the fall decorations that your heart could want, but with the food as well! From your traditional beef stew to the extravagant pork shank and pork schnitzel! The fall flavors are never ending at Anakeesta.
visitmysmokies.com
Dining in Gatlinburg: 6 of the Most Popular Gatlinburg Restaurants You Have to Try
Among the list of exciting things to do on your trip to the Smoky Mountains should be taking the time to sit down for some delicious meals with your family! Gatlinburg is home to plenty of must-try restaurants and eateries, so you and your crew can refuel in between activities! Here are 6 of the most popular Gatlinburg restaurants you have to try:
WATE
Trails near Gatlinburg closed due to bear activity
Two trails in the Gatlinburg area have been closed due to bear activity according to the National Park Service. Trails near Gatlinburg closed due to bear activity. Two trails in the Gatlinburg area have been closed due to bear activity according to the National Park Service. How are dry conditions...
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
WATE
Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains
Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about. On the Tennessee side of the mountains, you may see some bears, but on the North Carolina side, you could see some elk. Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful...
1783 Eatery opening soon in Seymour
A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
WATE
Local weight loss doctor is challenging you this fall
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Just because it is sweater weather doesn’t mean we should start neglecting our weight wellness. Diet and exercise work for many, but others might have a hard time staying on track, especially with an upcoming holiday season. Dr. Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is here to help you achieve your goals while also indulging in the foods you like.
WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
WATE
Man thankful to be alive after truck bursts into flames
A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. Man thankful to be alive after truck bursts into …. A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night....
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
WATE
The unnamed spirits of White Oak Flats Cemetery
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A little off of the Parkway in Gatlinburg hides a place that is said to be haunted by those unable to cross to the other side. The sign marking the cemetery reads “White Oak Flats Cemetery, EST 1830.” Ghost skeptics might need to be wary of visiting this cemetery, as it is said that some of the individuals buried there are unable to pass until they are recognized.
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
993thex.com
Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall
A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
WATE
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville euthanized due to declining health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health. Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused...
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
