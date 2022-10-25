ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch

About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Satellites on Thursday

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, October 27 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The instantaneous launch window is at 6:14 p.m. and a backup opportunity is available on Friday, October 28 at 5:52 p.m. The...
geekwire.com

Amazon readies 172,000-square-foot Kirkland factory to build Kuiper satellites

Amazon says it’ll open a 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Wash., to manufacture thousands of satellites for its Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation. The factory will eventually turn out one to three satellites per day, Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president for devices and services, said today during a...
KIRKLAND, WA
TechCrunch

Apex Space takes on satellite bus ‘bottleneck’ with seed round led by a16z

The Los Angeles-based company has set its sights on the satellite bus — the part of the spacecraft that hosts the payload — which it says is the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry. Apex’s two co-founders, Ian Cinnamon and Maximilian Benassi, said in a blog post that they independently observed core changes to the industry that convinced them that a new satellite bus manufacturing solution was needed.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy