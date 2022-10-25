Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Satellites on Thursday
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, October 27 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The instantaneous launch window is at 6:14 p.m. and a backup opportunity is available on Friday, October 28 at 5:52 p.m. The...
How Elon Musk's SpaceX Helped These Latino Students Launch Their Own Satellite Into Space
This is one of those stories that seems like science fiction. No, it can't be, it shouldn't be like that. But yes, it is. And it gets better: an Argentine project cooked up within a technical high school reached the major aerospace leagues. On January 13th, the satellite was set...
geekwire.com
Amazon readies 172,000-square-foot Kirkland factory to build Kuiper satellites
Amazon says it’ll open a 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Wash., to manufacture thousands of satellites for its Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation. The factory will eventually turn out one to three satellites per day, Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president for devices and services, said today during a...
Inside Nasa’s new Moon buggy that will carry humans across lunar surface
NASA has revealed its new Moon buggy, which will eventually cart humans across the surface of the Moon. It has been reported that this space-bound car can crawl across rocks, drive in all directions, and comes complete with a toilet. The lunar rover from Nasa is currently crawling around Flagstaff,...
TechCrunch
Apex Space takes on satellite bus ‘bottleneck’ with seed round led by a16z
The Los Angeles-based company has set its sights on the satellite bus — the part of the spacecraft that hosts the payload — which it says is the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry. Apex’s two co-founders, Ian Cinnamon and Maximilian Benassi, said in a blog post that they independently observed core changes to the industry that convinced them that a new satellite bus manufacturing solution was needed.
