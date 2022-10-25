ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shonda Rhimes reveals which of her shows she would bring back to TV

Shonda Rhimes, along with her producing partner, Betsy Beers, has created some of the most memorable TV shows of the 21st century -- but which of the ones that has ended does she most want to see return?

Even though Shondaland shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19" and "Bridgerton" are still delighting fans, the pair told "Good Morning America" that it's "Private Practice," which ran on ABC from 2007-2013, that she'd most like to make a comeback.

"I miss my 'Scandal' family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on 'Private Practice,'" Rhimes said. "We had so many more stories we could tell."

ABC News - PHOTO: Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers appear on Good Morning America, Oct 25, 2022.

"I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility," she continued.

Beers agreed, noting how viewers got to grow with the characters, adding that "there's many, many more possibilities to come with them."

"Private Practice" starred Kate Walsh, reprising her character Dr. Addison Montgomery from "Grey's Anatomy," alongside a cast which included Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs and Amy Brenneman.

The show also introduced viewers to Caterina Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd, who is now a mainstay on "Grey's Anatomy."

Justin Stephens/Disney via Getty Images - PHOTO: The cast of ABC Television's "Private Practice" in 2008.

Walsh, for her part, was introduced in the season 1 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" before she departed in the season 3 finale to star in the spin-off, "Private Practice," with her character in the lead.

Though she would pop up for guest spots and crossover events between the two shows, Walsh didn't return to "Grey's Anatomy" after "Private Practice" ended until season 18, when she appeared for a few episodes. Walsh is back in a recurring role for "Grey's Anatomy" season 19.

Aside from bringing back the beloved show, Rhimes also said she would love to try her hand at a whole new genre, telling "GMA," "I'm very into sci-fi and I think we've been talking about different ways to make something with sci-fi that will work."

Watch the full interview with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on "GMA" below.

