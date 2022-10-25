ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee man charged after 83-year-old woman found buried in garden

By Autumn Scott
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axxZI_0ilxJBsP00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home.

Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rebecca Seay was last seen with her caretaker, Greg Tanner, on January 22 after she was released from the hospital.

Seay was found days after an alert was issued on March 1 regarding to her disappearance. Police said at the time they were told she was at an unknown facility while they were completing a welfare check, but she wasn’t found during their search.

Police confirmed a week later that her remains were found in a garden on Montgomery Street, where she lived. According to the affidavit, Seay was found buried about two feet under the flower bed wrapped in sheets next to a box of her son’s ashes.

Missing Memphis woman found dead

The box of ashes was signed for by Tanner from a funeral home on September 16.

Investigators say on March 2 they were notified that more than $24,600 in unauthorized charges were made to Seay’s bank account between January 7 and March 7. The charges were made by Tanner for gambling sites that matched player records under his name.

Investigators also found $80,802 in checks forged with Seay’s signature.

Tanner is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Mabel Jadoon
2d ago

I say, prison for duration of his life!! No possibility for parole.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop

A Tennessee man, whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is currently under investigation by state police, said he was stopped for being Black while driving a nice car. On Monday (October 24), Brandon Calloway and his family spoke with the Associated Press outside a courthouse in Fayette County, Tennessee,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wjpf.com

Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet

CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAIRO, IL
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital. A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy