Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Sacramento asks residents to choose how to spend $1M for neighborhood projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento wants to hear from residents when it comes to making improvements to certain neighborhoods. There’s $1 million available from Measure U funds for residents to propose ideas and vote on project concepts through the participatory budget program. “This is a wonderful...
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
KCRA.com
State Assembly District 7: Sitting down with candidates Ken Cooley, Josh Hoover
FOLSOM, Calif. — The race for California State Assembly District 7, which includes Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights and Folsom, pits Democrat Ken Cooley against Republican Josh Hoover. Since 2012, Cooley has represented the former District 8 – and due to redistricting, he is now running for District 7, which...
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
abc10.com
Vigil held for former Capradio director killed in East Sacramento robbery
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr.
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
KCRA.com
How to watch the KCRA 3/CapRadio US House District 3 debate with Kermit Jones, Kevin Kiley tonight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 and CapRadio are hosting a live debate Thursday for Democrat Kermit Jones and Republican Kevin Kiley, the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District. Jones is a doctor from Roseville and Kiley is currently a member of the State Assembly who represents parts of El...
'This guy was dangerous' | East Sacramento neighbors terrorized by livestreaming man in a van
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks, neighbors in East Sacramento say they were terrorized by a man living in his van, using a small neighborhood park as a private restroom and livestreaming himself shouting obscenities at passersby. "This guy was dangerous - is dangerous," said Ivan Azevedo, a retired state...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Stockton's historic buildings going up in flames as City seeks to take action
STOCKTON, Calif. — One by one, historic buildings in Stockton are burning to the ground, and for those wanting to preserve the Port City's history, it's devastating to see happen. "It's just kind of special, and it's sad," said Jeannine McDaniel, whose family owned the historic, vacant, Stockton Company...
KCRA.com
Community gathers for vigil to remember man killed in East Sac robbery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People gathered in East Sacramento Wednesday night to remember the man who was murdered during a robbery in the area last week. Authorities said 70-year-old Charles Starzynski was on his way to meet friends at a private tennis club when he was killed. On Wednesday, a...
KCRA.com
‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case
Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
‘I won't spend another winter out here’ | Unhoused community responds to Sacramento leaders’ affordable housing announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders announced Monday they plan on approving $35 million at this week’s council meeting to create 820 new affordable housing units. Dan Aderholt says he’ll believe it when he sees it. He runs the non-profit American River Homeless Crews, which enlists the...
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
KCRA.com
Man critically injured after car-to-car shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is critically injured after a car-to-car shooting Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a car crashed into a fence near 48th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The sheriff's office said it got a Shotspotter alert at 12:54 p.m. in that area.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin College Park development proposed for two sites, Public Hearing set
Scheduled Planning Commission Public Hearing Date: November 15, 2022. Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. at 3970 Rocklin Rd. to discuss the College Park Project proposed entitlements and Final Environmental Impact Report. College Park is a proposed private...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Cat deaths investigation arrest, $90K in jewelry stolen from Sac store, video of UC Davis 100-person brawl
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Comments / 4