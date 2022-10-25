ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Casinos Getting In Halloween Spirit With Costumes Contests, Dracula Ballet and Spooky Drinks

Tired of the same old costume party? Atlantic City casinos have more than one way to get spooky for Halloween 2022. Visitors can look forward to dancing contests and costume contests, giveaways and Halloween-themed drinks being mixed especially for the night. Like previous years, Atlantic City casinos will be offering a wide-range of events. This will include a haunting selection of music and costume parties,.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
A new version of the iconic board game, Monopoly, focusing on South Jersey, is in the works for 2023. That, along with the original version of the game being centered on Atlantic City, kind of gives us a monopoly on Monopoly, doesn't it?

Last week, a press conference was held at the Cape May County Zoo featuring Rich Uncle Moneybags, aka... the Mr. Monopoly mascot and life-sized game cards to announce the upcoming local version of the game and ask for your input about the local spots that should replace the classic Atlantic City squares.
What Would Caesars Palace Casino In New York Mean For Atlantic City Casinos?

The idea of three casinos eventually opening in downstate New York continues to take intriguing twists and turns. One of the latest came last week when Caesars Entertainment sent out a press release regarding a partnership with SL Green Realty Corp. to redevelop a Time Square site into a “a premiere entertainment and gaming destination.”
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $200K

OCEAN COUNTY – A lucky lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning $200,000. The ticket was purchased with Power Play, which multiplied the $50,000 second-tier prize to $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store...
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

