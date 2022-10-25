Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
LOOK: Titans release hype video, images of what new stadium in Nashville may look like
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Titans struck a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium. The Titans originally planned on renovating their current home, Nissan Stadium, but the cost to do so reportedly skyrocketed, and the franchise shifted its focus to building a new home altogether.
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
A transparent roof and outdoor terraces: Titans release new stadium renderings
The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday released renderings of the new enclosed stadium at the heart of a proposed $2.1 billion deal with Nashville. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Tennessee Titans officials unveiled the broad strokes of the potential deal, which would raze the existing Nissan Stadium and construct a new stadium closer to...
Country singer Hardy hospitalized after Tennessee tour bus crash, ‘significant injuries’
Hardy and his touring team were hospitalized after a tour bus crash, the country singer announced Sunday. The “One Beer” hitmaker said all four people on the bus, including himself, were treated “for significant injuries.” Hardy was released from the hospital, but the bus driver remains hospitalized.
George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)
Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014. The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields
The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023
George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP
The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year’s season of “American Idol,” died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old. A preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows Spence was driving on...
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Antonio Brown selling T-shirt featuring inappropriate photo
Antonio Brown has spent a lot of time in recent weeks trolling Tom Brady, and he is now trying to raise some money by turning his former teammate into a punchline. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly going through a divorce that does not seem all that civil. Brown has not exactly been sympathetic toward Brady, who tried to help the wide receiver revive his NFL career on multiple occasions. When the news first surfaced that Brady and Gisele were having marital problems, Brown mocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback by sharing a photo on social media that showed Gisele and Brown embracing after the Super Bowl three seasons ago.
Tennessee Titans Reveal Renderings for New NFL Stadium: LOOK
Less than two weeks after the Tennessee Titans and City of Nashville reached an agreement on a new stadium, renderings have been released for the venue. We have to admit, these images look fanstastic. First, the organization released a video, giving fans a miniature virtual tour of the facility. It’s...
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
See Where Your Favorite Country Singers Live! A Peek into the Homes of Garth Brooks and More
Country Singers’ Houses: Photos Inside of Stars’ HomesSome of the biggest stars on the country music scene have taken their earnings and purchased their dream homes! Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert and more of your favorite singers have shown off their incredible estates. Garth and his wife,...
Titans announce renderings of new stadium
On Tuesday, the Titans announced the first renderings of their new stadium project. Designed by the same firm that’s worked on Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders in Las Vegas, the stadium would be around 1.7 million square feet and have a capacity of approximately 60,000. “We envision a...
Mike Evans reveals truth about referee autograph scandal
This weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was part of an odd controversy when he appeared to be signing autographs for a pair of NFL referees in the tunnel after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. But an NFL investigation revealed that Evans was not, in fact, signing autographs and was instead just getting help for his golf game.
Mike Fisher, Preds Foundation Give Back at Fourth Annual Clay Shoot
Annual Celebrity Tournament Presented by TETRA Hearing Raises Nearly $75,000 for Preds Foundation. Part of the DNA of any Nashville Predators player is giving back to the community. From getting the team's young prospects involved in Rookie Community Day to an entire week dedicated to service, an emphasis is placed...
