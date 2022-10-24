Read full article on original website
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 opened in green on Thursday (27 October 2022). At 10:34 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was at 6,839.70 points, up 0.42%.Materials registered maximum gains during the opening hour. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |. August 17, 2018 05:35 AM AEST |. August 13, 2018...
What all is allowed in SMSF investments? | Kalkine Media
What is the next step when you have set up for self-managed super fund or SMSF? How to undertake investments using the fund? The most critical element is where can you park your money without violating any guidelines of the Australian Taxation Office. In this video, we cover aspects related to where Australians can invest, for example property and listed shares, using the SMSF mode. Are SMSFs allowed to park money in cryptocurrencies? Watch this short but informative video to learn the basics of eligible SMSF investments.
What made Medibank (ASX:MPL) plummet at the market opening? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded at a positive note. The ASX200 was up today, gaining 0.41 per cent and setting a new 20-day high. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also trading up, gaining 0.42 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX was lower today, dropping 1.50 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
What made Nuvalent (NUVL) stock jump significantly at market open?
The NUVL stock soared over 73 per cent on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. announced a preliminary Phase 1 clinical report for its product. Nuvalent stock returned gains of over 92 per cent YTD. Shares of biotechnology firm, Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) were among the top percentage gainers soon after the US...
Kalkine : What is Bitcoinisation? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin has had an interesting journey since its arrival in 2009. For its first five years of existence, most people didn’t know what a bitcoin was. The proof of this was represented in its value with bitcoins price, at the beginning of 2014 being valued at around $750. At this current rate of increased adoption, there is a point at which a tipping point will occur. This is known as hyper Bitcoinisation.
How are 3 ASX-listed A-REIT penny stocks performing on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).
Kalkine Media explores five TSX real estate stocks to watch in Q4
For Q2 2022, the revenue for FirstService Corporation was reported at US$ 930.7 million. The cash and cash equivalents for Colliers International Group Inc. in Q2 2022, grew to US$ 206.45 million. In Q2 2022, the EBITDA for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was reported at 9.6 times as...
What is boosting Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares?
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. Core Lithium's shares were spotted trading at AU$1.48 each, up 0.85% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 materials index...
5 TSX tech stocks to watch after market rebound
For Q2 2022, revenue for Constellation Software Inc. grew by 30 per cent to US$ 1.6 billion. On July 8, 2022, Shopify Inc. announced completing its acquisition of Deliverr, Inc. As of June 30, 2022, the revenue for Nuvei Corporation grew to US$ 211.29. The technology sector is one of...
Kalkine : Three Major Crypto Scams | What Are They? | Kalkine Media
The growing interest of people in cryptocurrencies have increased over the years but along with the positive sides of the new trends of cryptocurrencies, there are some risks that investors should be aware of. Apart from the highly volatile nature of the crypto market we’ve seen in recent years, there is a flurry of scams related to the industry.
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
Why UserTesting (USER) stock is soaring today? Find out here
UserTesting announced entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. The USER stock jumped over 95 per cent soon after the opening bell on Wall Street. UserTesting reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results today. The stocks of the software and technology firm, UserTesting, Inc....
Kalkine : Which London-listed stocks to look at as food prices rise? | Kalkine Media
Millions of Brits are being hit by the cost-of-living crisis. The situation is aggravated by rising inflation, which has touched 40-year-old levels and is projected to grow further in the coming months. Moreover, climate change and soaring fossil fuel prices have reportedly raised the average household food prices, making the situation worse for those in the low-income group. Amidst all the chaos, which London-listed stocks should you be looking at? Find your answers in this segment.
kalkine : What is bitcoin hashrate and why is it important? | Kalkine Media
Hash rate canbe described as how much computation power or processing is being contributed to a network for processing transactions. Bitcoin's hash rate is nothing different but refers to how much computation or processing power is being used by the network through mining. The mining of Bitcoin is a critical process that helps to maintain the crypto's network.
Kalkine : How are some important airlines stocks faring on the London Stock Exchange? | Kalkine Media
The first half of 2022 saw thousands of flight cancellations due to the staff shortage, leading to chaotic scenes at UK airports. London Heathrow does not expect the challenges to be resolved before the next summer. However, it also doesn't expect the passenger numbers to reach the 100,000 limits it has imposed on departures. Notably, this cap is set to be removed later this month. In this segment, we look at some airline stocks on the London Stock Exchange and see how they've been performing in the current situation.
Kalkine: Why Bitcoin is witnessing sudden spike in value?
After sinking gradually for weeks, Bitcoin has spiked more than seven percent in the past two days sending it to highs not seen since mid-September. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
Kalkine : What is budget surplus and budget variances? | Kalkine Media
In this video, we are going to talk about what is budget surplus and budget variance. A budget surplus is generated when revenue surpasses spending. A surplus budget is typically used to describe the government's financial condition. As a result, it indicates that the government's finances are in good condition. Watch out these videos for more.
Kalkine: Which dividend stocks to watch amid rising inflation and political chaos in the UK?
The UK has been going through enormous political changes at the moment. From Lizz Truss, the Prime Minister of 44 days, bidding farewell to the position to Rishi Sunak, being elected into power, the country has been witnessing tremendous changes and challenges. Amidst the political developments, the inflation level in the UK has crawled back to a 40-year high level of 10.1% in September, going up from August's 9.9%. Soaring food prices mainly drove the rise in inflation. The pressure on the government and the Bank of England has been rising with the budget squeeze. With the onslaught of inflation coming up harder than ever on the country, in this segment, we explore some of the dividend stocks listed on the London stock exchange and discern their performance.
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
Kalkine : How does Bitcoin work? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
