Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with ANZ (ASX:ANZ) shares after FY22 earnings update?
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) released its FY22 results on Thursday (27 October 2022). ANZ declared a proposed final dividend worth 74 Australian cents to its eligible shareholders. Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) was spotted buzzing in the green territory on Friday morning...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
WA1 Resources' (ASX:WA1) shares are skyrocketing; here's why
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. WA1 Resources, on 26 October, announced the first results from drilling at West Arunta project. The drilling had started in July this year. The company has...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Can you mine Bitcoins in Australia?
Bitcoin mining has always enticed both individuals and businesses. One of the reasons is that crypto mining is usually considered a safer bet compared to trading where Bitcoin is highly volatile. The way it works is the miner gets a BTC token after partaking in the process of the recording of transactions on Bitcoin’s blockchain. This means it is a reward or payment for the work done, not any profit that arises from a buy-and-sell activity. So let’s take a closer look at Bitcoin mining for Aussies in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Whispir (ASX:WSP) shares trading over 17% lower; here’s why
Whispir, today (26 October), released it cash flow and activity report for the quarter ending 30 September 2022. The company has reiterated the likelihood of positive EBITDA in FY23 second quarter. The company has AU$17.13 million cash on hand as on 30 September 2022. Software and services firm Whispir Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares faring today?
Qantas’ shares were volatile on 27 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on 28 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) are buzzing in the green territory today (28 October 2022), although no price-sensitive news was shared by the national flag carrier. At 10:44 AM AEDT, Qantas shares were spotted trading 0.17% up at AU$5.84 per share.
kalkinemedia.com
What is boosting Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares?
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. Core Lithium's shares were spotted trading at AU$1.48 each, up 0.85% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 materials index...
kalkinemedia.com
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s happening with Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) shares today?
Create your free account or log in to continue reading and become a part of the growing Kalkine Media Family of 10K+ Happy Subscribers. Shares of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) dropped nearly 7% today (as of 3:09 PM AEDT). Pilbara shares hit a record high on 25 October 2022. Pilbara Minerals’...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which dividend stocks to watch amid rising inflation and political chaos in the UK?
The UK has been going through enormous political changes at the moment. From Lizz Truss, the Prime Minister of 44 days, bidding farewell to the position to Rishi Sunak, being elected into power, the country has been witnessing tremendous changes and challenges. Amidst the political developments, the inflation level in the UK has crawled back to a 40-year high level of 10.1% in September, going up from August's 9.9%. Soaring food prices mainly drove the rise in inflation. The pressure on the government and the Bank of England has been rising with the budget squeeze. With the onslaught of inflation coming up harder than ever on the country, in this segment, we explore some of the dividend stocks listed on the London stock exchange and discern their performance.
kalkinemedia.com
Which mining and technology companies plan to list on the ASX in November? | Kalkine Media
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the month of November as information available on the ASX website on October 26. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Medibank (ASX:MPL) issues new statement regarding data breach; shares sink
Medibank has revealed that a ‘terrible’ cyber attack has affected all its 3.9 million customers. The company updated that the cyber criminal had access to the personal health claims data. The company’s share plunged over 16% after the statement was shared via ASX. One of Australia’s biggest...
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
kalkinemedia.com
How is Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) coping up with rising manganese demand?
Western Australia-focused Black Canyon Ltd (ASX:BCA) is a manganese explorer with projects located in the mining jurisdiction of East Pilbara. The company’s portfolio of projects indicates potential for developing minerals that are used in steel manufacturing as well as emerging energy storage space. Get insights on company's upcoming plans from Executive Director of Black Canyon Limited, Brendan Cummins in Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Elmo (ASX:ELO) shares zoom over 40% on takeover deal
K1 Investment Management, LLC has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO. ELMO provides cloud-based HCM solutions. Shares of Elmo jumped 40.30% on ASX, trading at AU$4.63 each today (26 October) at 3.31 PM AEDT. Through an ASX filing, Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) announced on Wednesday that...
Comments / 0