Atelier100 Reveals First Collection from its Resident Designers
From stainless steel seating crafted from car exhausts to lighting fixtures that feature London’s paving stones – the debut collection from the Atelier100 designers has been unveiled and is now for sale. The launch reveals the first pieces to be created by 13 of the designers currently supported...
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Julia Fox Is the New Face of KNWLS
KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.
Here Are the Nominees of the 2022 Fashion Awards
The British Fashion Council has just announced nominees for The Fashion Awards 2022, set to take place at London‘s Royal Albert Hall. A celebration of fashion, the night aims to bring the creative community together to acknowledge those at the forefront of change and innovation. Categories include Designer of...
ROTATE Reworks Its Most Iconic Dresses in Latest Capsule
Having recently launched a ski-themed collection, Copenhagen-based label ROTATE is back with a limited-edition capsule celebrating its roots. The Danish brand helmed by Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir dug into its archives, paying homage to its most iconic dress designs since its inception. Dubbed “ICONS,” the range features 11 styles that are reworked versions of the original designs.
Christopher Kane's More Joy Unveils Another Striking Le Specs Collab
Australian eyewear brand Le Specs has tapped Christopher Kane‘s vibrant counterpart,. , for a second sunglasses collaboration, introducing a range of colorful hues for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering features the classic Edition I frames, reimagined in six striking colorways of yellow, pink and green frames, alongside...
A Small Paris Apartment Is Full of Charm, Vintage Pieces, and Funky Art
Having lived in California, Florida, and Massachusetts, Melanie now calls New York her home. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Kelly Miller, Nick Taylor, Léo the cat.
Bodega x Clarks Originals Team Up on Wallabee 2.0 "Heritage Patchwork"
Following up on its collaboration with Carhartt WIP and New Balance, Bodega is back with a new partnership with Clarks Originals, reworking the classic Wallabee 2.0. The limited-edition release arrives just in time for the cozy seasons, featuring warm patchwork detailing throughout. The mid-cut silhouette features a mix of herringbone patterning with suede materials throughout the upper, which is given slight contrast with a touch of indigo. The shoes are fastened with brown laces, complete with “B”-branded dubraes. Bodega’s logo appears on the tag at the ankles, while the design is complete with Bodega x Clarks Originals co-branding on the red footbed.
A Closer Look at Kiko Kostadinov's Hysteric Glamour Collab
London-based label Kiko Kostadinov has long been teasing its upcoming collaboration with Japan’s Hysteric Glamour and at last, we’ve got a closer look at all the items on offer. While the brand’s three-way Asics collaboration has been one of the most highly-anticipated pieces from the collection so far,...
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
AI, the metaverse and the documentary approach to photography
Alessandra Leta (Milan, 1997) is a visual researcher and photographer. Her practice lies at the intersection between archival archaeology and the speculative narrative as a tool to rethink the past into the present. Her work has been featured in L’Essenziale Studio, Zone Magazine, NOIA Magazine, Shutter Hub and The Holy Art. She is one of the recipients of the 2022 Carte Blanche Award issued by Paris Photo Fair in collaboration with SNCF Gares & Connexions. After graduating from Brera Academy of Fine Arts, she is currently finishing her master’s degree in Critical Urbanisms at the University of Basel.
Peachy Den and Sav Hudson's New Capsule is One for the Tumblr Girls
Peachy Den has teamed up with Sav Hudson, the lead singer of synth group Between Friends, for an all-new three-part capsule collection. Drawing inspiration from vintage motocross gear, the collection’s first instalment brings elements of glitch and techno to Peachy Den’s usual repertoire, through newly-coined “techno-check” and dizzying prints. Aiming to emulate the impression of moving at speed, the collection features a range of blurry prints, warped lines and distorted silhouettes to resemble the speed of motorbikes. Standout pieces in the collection also boast a reflective nylon fabric, complete with a powdered glass surface that reacts with flash photography to create a holographic effect.
Balenciaga's New Coat Proves That Real Leather is Dead
Allow Balenciaga to introduce you to the future of fashion with its new EPHEA coat, made from an innovative material derived from mushroom. First introduced during the brand’s Winter 2022 showcase as the Maxi Hooded Wrap Coat, the garment marks the first time that this particular plant-based substance has been applied to a fashion garment. We’ve seen it before with Stella McCartney’s Frayme Mylo bag, released earlier this year, but Balenciaga’s coat offers a higher level of craftsmanship in terms of its volume and thickness.
The Nike Dunk 1985 "Rosewood" Is a Thing of Beauty
The sneaker world has no shortage of Nike Dunks, not by a long shot. Fur-lined, platformed, transparent — new color schemes and collaborations are revealed daily, most of which sporting identical colorblocking. The latest Dunk High breaks through the noise with a vintage-inspired makeup that pairs well with its...
Artist Lucia Koch Turns a Parisian Government Building Into a Gorgeous, Tactile Installation
A government building often isn’t the most inviting of spaces. The Palais d’Iéna, an imposing concrete structure designed by Auguste Perrier, one of France’s leading practitioners of Art Deco, is no exception. Completed in 1939, it was originally planned to house a museum, and is now the home of the Conseil économique social et environnemental, an advisory body. In recent years, the building has been given over for a few days out of the year for artists commissions, and this time, it is hosting an elegant sculptural installation by Lucia Koch. Titled double trouble and on view through October 28, her...
Gucci Is Returning to the Men's Fashion Week Calendar
Alessandro Michele has decided to return to the Men’s Fashion Week calendar. Gucci shared in an announcement that it is moving away from its coed runway shows, separating women’s and men’s collections for future seasons. Gucci will be joining the Milan Fashion Week Men’s calendar, which is...
Emma Chamberlain-Approved Brand Ian Charms Opens Store in Rockefeller Center
Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Ian Charms is making its way to the East Coast as the celebrity loved brand is opening its doors in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Worn by the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Pete Davidson, Dua Lipa and Madison Beer, the female-owned brand is known for its nostalgic and playful designs. What initially started as a side hustle, led to a full blown creative endeavor as Sahakian has channeled her own obsession with pop culture through her craft, Sahakian has created charms inspired by icons like Kris Jenner, Robert Pattinson, Judge Judy and Lil Nas X. The store’s aesthetic speaks to founder Lisa Sahakian’s love for all things Y2K as mirrors a teenage girl’s bedroom, featuring busts of Biggie Smalls and tactile goopy mirrors.
Cozy Up With Camper and Ottolinger's Wool Clogs and Boots
Spanish footwear label Camper has teamed up with Berlin-based brand Ottolinger for an all-new range of Fall/Winter footwear. Made from a 75% recycled wool blend, the collaboration comprises sculptural shapes, chunky soles and mono-material uppers complete with interior platforms and hidden stitching. Three distinct silhouettes make up the collaborative range, including two slip-on high boots and a strappy clog, each pair fusing together Ottolinger’s raw, deconstructed aesthetic with Camper’s vibrant energy.
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
