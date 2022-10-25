KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.

