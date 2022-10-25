Read full article on original website
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
Which mining and technology companies plan to list on the ASX in November? | Kalkine Media
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the month of November as information available on the ASX website on October 26. Watch this video for more.
SomnoMed (ASX:SOM) posts revenue rise, keeps FY23 guidance unchanged
SomnoMed has reported a 19% revenue increase during Q1 FY23. The company’s North American operations witnessed a 44% increase in revenue. Meanwhile, SomnoMed’s cash flow decreased by AU$1.9 million. On 25 October 2022, Australia-based oral sleep apnea device supplier SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) published its quarterly activity report for...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) secures option to acquire lithium brine projects in Lithium Triangle
C29 Metals (ASX:C29) has secured an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the two highly prospective lithium-bearing exploration licences in Argentina. The projects are located in the relatively underexplored Salar de Pocitos salt-lake complex. The projects are drill-ready with past exploration suggesting highly prospective layers of lithium bearing...
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company that it will compensate them for any type of loss, damage, accident, or death. There are four major categories of insurance in Australia: general, life, health, and travel. Of late, there are many companies that offer insurance services in Australia. In this segment we take a closer look at these companies and explore how these companies are faring on the ASX.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares fall after collapse of Tesla deal
The date for concluding terms with Tesla has passed without completion of the agreement, leading to the collapse of the deal between Core Lithium and Tesla. Core Lithium sold 15,000 tonnes of direct shipping ore, which the company anticipates to ship before the year’s end. Core Lithium’s share price...
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
Which penny stocks were gaining massively on ASX today?
The Australian market opened on a positive note today, and it maintained its optimism till noon. The S&P/ASX200 was still heading north, gaining 0.30% at 1:10 PM. The small ordinaries index, too, was on heading in the same direction, with gains worth 0.30%. Most of the sectors in the index, 8 out of 11 to be precise, had been moving upwards simultaneously. With that being said, let's look at some of the penny stocks from different industries, making it big in the market today.
ASX 200 rises; Novonix, Credit Corp gain
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday. The ASX 200 marginally rose in opening trade, surging 1 point, or 0.015%, to 6,780.40. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.5% higher at 6,779.4 points. Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street surged on hopes that US Federal Reserve would remain...
Here's one key measure of stock performance that suggests the market has already hit a bottom, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen says
Cyclical stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500, suggesting the market has hit a bottom, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold. New leadership in the broader market is also coming from copper prices and small-cap shares. Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic changes, have performed "surprisingly well" after the...
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) partners with NorthStar for key medical radioisotope
Radiopharm has secured a key supply agreement with Northstar, ensuring unimpeded clinical development. Actinium-225 is a major asset required to develop several radiopharmaceutical products within Radiopharm’s broad portfolio of technologies. Radiopharm will own all data generated and all inventions and discoveries made or devised from its clinical trials. Radiopharm...
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
Elmo (ASX:ELO) shares zoom over 40% on takeover deal
K1 Investment Management, LLC has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO. ELMO provides cloud-based HCM solutions. Shares of Elmo jumped 40.30% on ASX, trading at AU$4.63 each today (26 October) at 3.31 PM AEDT. Through an ASX filing, Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) announced on Wednesday that...
Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) to raise ~AU$1.5 million to accelerate its business plans
Skin Elements is raising funds via a combination of placement and entitlement issue. SKN will raise AU$700k in cash (before costs) via a private placement to sophisticated investors. The Entitlement Issue will see the company raise up to AU$776,891 (before costs). Australia based natural skincare company Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN)...
Canadian equity index gains slightly, loonie down by 0.4%
The main Canadian equity index gained slightly on Monday, October 24, as the S&P/TSX Composite was up 0.3 per cent and closed at 18,918.4. In contrast, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite declined by 0.98 per cent to 587.21. After surging on Friday, October 21, the base metals sector dipped significantly by...
How are PointsBet’s (ASX:PBH) shares faring after quarterly report?
Australian betting company PointsBet's shares were trading in the green zone today (October 26). On 25 October, PointsBet released its Q1 FY23 performance report. Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) were trading in the green on Wednesday (26 October), a day after the company released its quarterly report. At 10:45...
