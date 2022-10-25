MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Washington St. in Monroe is back open after an 18-wheeler caught fire near a liquid oxygen tank, says Monroe Fire Department Chief Shabrodrick Jones. MFD says the 18-wheeler was trying to unload the liquid oxygen, but there was a malfunction with the hydraulic lines in the back control area of the tank. The control area is what burned.

