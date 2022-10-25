Read full article on original website
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announced the 2022 Christmas Parade theme Wednesday morning at Alley Park in West Monroe. This year’s theme is called “Christmas Past and Present.” The announcement happened while city officials from both sides of the river were present on Oct. 26, 2022.
Trick or Trunk at Lea Joyner Church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a safe place for your kids to trick or treat on Halloween, the Lea Joyner United Methodist Church is hosting Trick or Trunk. Members invite you to break out your costumes and take part in the fun. “It is important to...
Health Benefits of eating apples with Nutritionist Jen Avis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s national apple day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us of the great benefits of eating apples. Avis said apples are low on the Glycemic index, which means they will not raise your blood sugars. She also said that apples contain soluble fibers, which gives them a high fulness factor.
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana is expanding. The organization is adding new sites in three cities across northeast Louisiana: Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville. Clubhouses in northeast Louisiana are currently operating in West Monroe, Ruston, Jonesboro, and Dubach. Once the new sites open,...
Prescription take-back day event to take place in Northeast Louisiana on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and […]
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
ULM to host drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host its annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. The festivities will take place in the Brown Stadium’s parking lot located next to Malone Stadium from 5 PM to 7 PM. According to officials, the event is free to the public.
The Wellspring hosts safer task force meeting
This month's meeting was about domestic violence. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 12 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated:...
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
18-wheeler catches fire in Monroe near liquid oxygen, area now determined safe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Washington St. in Monroe is back open after an 18-wheeler caught fire near a liquid oxygen tank, says Monroe Fire Department Chief Shabrodrick Jones. MFD says the 18-wheeler was trying to unload the liquid oxygen, but there was a malfunction with the hydraulic lines in the back control area of the tank. The control area is what burned.
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Inktober event happening tonight in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Mitch in the Morning gives details on an event happening tonight, that allow kids to create cartoon characters. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
Winnsboro Fire responds to massive fire on local property; Franklin Parish placed under burn ban
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced a burn ban after responding to a massive fire in Franklin Parish, La. In the picture above, the fire took place after a trash pile was burning on the property. Franklin Parish is under a burn ban until further […]
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
NBC 10 News Today: 2022 Franklin Fright Night
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse sat down with Winnsboro Main Street Director, Sam Sheppard, to discuss Franklin Fright Night. For more details about this event, watch the clip above.
ASH Trojans will be in familiar waters heading to West Monroe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans are heading to a hostile environment this Friday to play long-time rival: West Monroe. ASH only beat West Monroe once in the last six years and that was in 2020 when the Trojans went all the way to the championship game. Bachman and...
Former northeast Louisiana football player brings new product to the field
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Wossman football star, Ethan Howell has made a new ground breaking product for the gridiron. A glove that looks like a ski glove but is used for players to learn how to not hold. “Mittz” has been catching on in the college and football ranks, Neville is one of the many schools that has quickly grabbed on to the new product. Ethan Howell explains how he came up with his new product.
