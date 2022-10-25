ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH poll: Ned Lamont has 11-point lead over Bob Stefanowski

By Lisa Hagen
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONvRb_0ilxIXwW00

Gov. Ned Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by 11 percentage points as another poll released this week shows the Democratic governor with a consistent advantage heading into the final two weeks of the race.

Polling released on Tuesday from WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College found Lamont leading Stefanowski, 52% to 41%. Independent candidate Rob Hotaling only draws about 1% of support from likely voters, while a little more than 5% remain undecided.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters between Oct. 19-21 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. This is the second instance where Emerson College has been in the field around the same time as Quinnipiac University and produced similar results showing a wide lead for Lamont. Quinnipiac’s latest survey on Monday showed Lamont up by 15 percentage points .

The Democratic governor also boasts the highest favorability of the candidates: 57% have a favorable view of Lamont, compared to 41% who have an unfavorable view. For Stefanowski, 48% of likely voters hold a favorable opinion, while 43% view him unfavorably.

[Election 2022: Everything Connecticut residents need to know before voting this year]

“Gov. Lamont is very popular,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “He rivals Gov. Charlie Baker in Massachusetts and is one of the most popular governors in the country, which is very interesting considering he had a very tough election against Bob [Stefanowki] stepping out back in 2018, winning by only about three or four points.”

“So, to see his numbers improve in what many consider to be a Republican wave year really speaks to what he’s done in office,” Kimball added.

National polls point to a favorable election year for Republicans as voters still rank the economy and cost of living as their top concerns. With Democrats controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, the party out of power typically gains seats in midterm elections.

Despite the anticipated headwinds for Nov. 8, Lamont has maintained his polling advantage in his race for a second term. WTNH’s poll from Tuesday found that he gets the largest support from young voters between the ages of 18 and 34 as well as senior voters.

But even with recent public polling showing Lamont with consistent double-digit margins, governor’s races in Connecticut are rarely landslides . In 2018, Lamont won his first term over Stefanowski by a little over 3 percentage points.

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

Profiling candidates in the race for Connecticut governor

(WFSB) - As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you, the voter, learn more about who is running. On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. “We...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll

Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot

Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Lamont and Stefanowski Find Common Ground at Faith Forum in Bridgeport

Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski found common ground at a forum on Sunday hosted by Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut at Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport. The self-described collective of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and civic organizations from New Haven and Fairfield Counties pressed...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy