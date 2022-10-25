Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime Adaptation Revealed
Kai Ikada’s Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! manga—known as Dosanko Gyaru Hanamaramenkoi in Japan—is officially coming to the screen. An anime adaptation has been revealed for the series, with Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka in My Hero Academia) to provide the voice of protagonist Minami Fuyuki. The adaptation...
ComicBook
Naruto Writer Announces Boruto's Next Anime Arc
Naruto is busy this week with its new manga, and as always, Boruto Uzumaki has his own story to tell. The manga just released an update for readers, and the anime is in the midst of Kawaki's Academy arc. And according to a new report, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to welcome a new arc.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘Chainsaw Man’ sees gigantic sales spike, new series revealed from ‘One Punch Man’ creator and an anime affair comes to light
A lot of the time, anime owes the vast majority of its success to the manga source material, but the script has been somewhat flipped today with a popular anime series leading to rocketing sales for the manga it adapted. If you’re a fan of One Punch Man, you may...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man English Dub Launches First Episode: Watch
Chainsaw Man's popularity has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the arrival of Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation, and luckily for fans who mostly watch anime via English dubs, the first English episode has made its way online. With the premiere episode giving fans a brutally tragic origin story for the shonen hero Denji, as he works to pay off his father's debts while meeting with the adorable Pochita, aka the Chainsaw Devil, expect plenty of newcomers to dive into this devilish world.
ComicBook
Is WWE Programming Leaving Another Streaming Service This Week?
WWE's deal with Hulu to house a library of its various shows was on the verge of expiring last month. And while it's unclear if a new deal has been reached, fans learned this week that a big chunk of WWE content is leaving the streaming service on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Miz & Mrs. and the A&E programs — Biography: WWE Legends, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk — will not be affected, live wrestling shows like Monday Night Raw and NXT are on the chopping block.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cuts Through Huge New Sales Record
Chainsaw Man might have competition when it comes to taking the crown for "Best New Anime Adaptation of 2022," but its manga has received a serious boost as a result of the anime adaptation. With Studio MAPPA three episodes deep into the television show's first season, new statistics have arrived which show how many copies of Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterpiece are now in the wild. As Denji continues taking over the world, the manga can only go up as the series marches forward.
ComicBook
Naruto Sparks Debate Over the Akatsuki's Place in Shonen History
An anime series is only as good as its villains, with countless villainous organizations introduced over the years throughout just as many franchises. With villains often appearing as threats to anime heroes in groups, relying on the theory that there is strength in numbers, many anime fans took to social media to debate to argue that Naruto's premiere collection of rogue ninjas, the Akatsuki, takes the crown for the best villain collective in the anime medium. There was much debate when it came to whether the Akatsuki reigns supreme or if any other group can challenge them.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online's New Movie Takes Over the Box Office
Sword Art Online has earned its spot as a top Isekai series, with its protagonist, Kirito, finding himself dropped into virtual worlds where dying in the game will normally mean losing his life in the real world. While the television series hasn't revealed plans to return following Alicization, the latest film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, has taken the top spot in Japan's box office by taking viewers back to the past of the popular anime franchise.
