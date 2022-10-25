After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.

