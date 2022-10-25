ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAwF2_0ilxISWt00

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford ’s What Comes Around , which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost . The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023.

The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival , where we caught the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZPL4_0ilxISWt00
IFC Films

Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present. It’s a cat and mouse thriller with a twist you don’t see coming.

Redford directed off of Scott Organ’s screenplay. What Comes Around also stars Jesse Garcia ( Flamin’ Hot ) and Kyle Gallner ( Scream, Smile ). Eden Wurmfeld ( Kissing Jessica Stein, The Hammer ), Redford and Lynda Weinman produced, alongside EPs Katy Bettner, Geralyn Dreyfous, Jeff Hays, Organ, Charlie Pigott, Diane Stewart, and Jamie Wolf.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, “Amy Redford validates the broad emotional tapestry of a young girl’s inner struggle, while also creating a suspenseful and twisty film about the abuse of power. We’re thrilled to welcome Amy into the IFC Films family, where defying expectation is a golden rule.”

Redford added, “IFC Films has been an early and unflinching supporter of independent storytelling for years. It is with deep gratitude and joy to be counted among them. Arianna and the team are a dream to work with.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Acquisitions Manager, Adam Koehler with The Film Sales Company’s President, Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers. Redford is repped by Verve. Gallner is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists, and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Van Dien is represented by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

UPDATE: With tickets rapidly selling out to the big screen sneak peek of Yellowstone season 5, AMC Theatres is adding encore showtimes on October 29 and 30 to meet demand. Fans will also get a first look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets are currently on sale on the AMC website and mobile app. PREVIOUS, October 20: Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more...
Deadline

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
ComicBook

Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie

Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
Deadline

Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
Deadline

Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Getting December Theatrical Bow Via Bleecker Street

Ramin Barhani’s 2nd Chance, the feature-length documentary that Showtime Documentary Films landed after its Sundance Film Festival premiere earlier this year, is now headed for theaters ahead of its TV debut next spring. Showtime is teaming with Bleecker Street for the latter to release the pic beginning December 2 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding it the following frame. Related Story Showtime Takes Ramin Bahrani's Documentary '2nd Chance' – Sundance Related Story Bleecker Street Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal With LevelFILM As Toronto Gathers Steam Related Story Film Review: Regency-Era Rom-Com 'Mr. Malcolm's List' The two companies already are in business together via a three-year output deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

James Cameron Takes Aim At Marvel, DC Characters: “They All Act Like They’re In College”

Add James Cameron to the list of elite filmmakers taking umbrage with today’s superhero films. The three-time Oscar winner critiqued the storytelling of Marvel and DC in an interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” he said. “They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a...
Deadline

Aldis Hodge To Star As Alex Cross As Amazon Orders Series From Ben Watkins, Paramount TV & Skydance

Amazon Studios has ordered a new Alex Cross series with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night In Miami) set to portray the titular character and produce. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series is described as a “complex and twisted thriller” created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Deadline reported the project was in development in 2020. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A...
Deadline

Natasha Lyonne Uses Her Uncanny Lie Detecting Ability To Solve Crime In Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ Trailer

Natasha Lyonne is on the case in Peacock‘s upcoming series Poker Face, which is set to debut in January, the streamer announced Wednesday. Along with the release date, Peacock also released the first teaser for the series from Knives Out and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. Throughout the 10-episode series, Lyonne’s Charlie shows off her uncanny ability to determine when someone is lying by using it to solve crimes. Among those crimes is a mysterious murder involving a host of characters, including Lil Rel Howery as a town sheriff who insists there was no foul play. You can watch...
Deadline

‘Barbarian’s Georgina Campbell Joins Liam Neeson, Joe Keery In Sci-Fi Actioner ’Cold Storage’ From Studiocanal

EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) has signed on to star alongside Liam Neeson and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery in the sci-fi actioner Cold Storage, based on the novel by David Koepp, which Jonny Campbell is directing for Studiocanal. The synopsis for Cold Storage is as follows: Several decades ago, a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism — capable of extinction-level destruction — was contained in a military facility. In the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sublevel, selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape — and if left...
GamesRadar

The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Variety

IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
Deadline

Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy