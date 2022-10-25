Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball inducts three into Hall of Fame

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has a rich history in the Capital City. Established in 1954, current Chicago Cubs manager David Ross played for the organization, and current Florida State head coach Link Jarrett is another alum. Both, along with many others, are in TLBR's Hall of Fame.

Monday night, the three latest inductees were celebrated, as longtime coach Mike Harrison and former TLBR players Brandon Reichert and Anthony Robinson joined the club, and all three are well deserving of the honor.

"The Hall of Fame to me is probably one of the most important parts of this program and it means so much to me and my board as well because so many players have come through the program that are phenomenal," said Board Member Cindy Meredith. "We had several that were here tonight, Dean Palmer, David Ross, and then we inducted these three who were phenomenal baseball players. Just amazing people to induct tonight."

A golf tournament fundraiser was held this afternoon for TLBR, and nearly $12,000 dollars was raised for scholarships and to help with travel for teams.