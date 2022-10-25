Multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring in St. Pete stopped, police said

St. Petersburg Police said a joint operation with multiple Tampa Bay area law enforcement departments and FDLE brought a violent drug trafficking operation to an end.

The agencies met in April and started to target violent criminal groups and have worked together since then on multiple operations, St. Pete Police claimed.

According to St. Pete Police, the drugs started out in California and were loaded onto a semi-truck that was then driven to the area. At least one truck was brought through the area per week, and each truckload carried drugs valued up to $3 million.

St. Pete Police said when the truck would arrive, dealers would show up and load their vehicles with as many drugs as the car would hold. When the first car pulled away, a new car would pull up to take the next load.

A total of 26 people were arrested on six search warrants related to the drug investigation. Police said 14 guns, including an AR-15 allegedly used in a shooting in Hillsborough and a separate shooting in St. Petersburg, were also recovered.

The search warrants also yielded 1,800 pounds of marijuana, seven pounds of liquid codeine, 42 grams of crack, 40 grams of powder cocaine, 2 stolen vehicles, and approximately $360,000 in cash, police said.