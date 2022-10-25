ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County ends contract with red-light camera vendor, nullifying violations

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
Manatee County's contract with red-light camera vendor Conduent has expired, nullifying all violations issued by the company.

Conduent will no longer process payments, and all mailings have stopped, according to a press release from the Manatee County Government.

The contract, which expired on October 15, doesn't affect other red-light violations issued by law enforcement, such as Uniform Traffic Citations (UTC) issued by Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

If you receive a violation in the mail and have a question, call Manatee County Code Enforcement at 941-748-2071.

