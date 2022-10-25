Tennessee Titans unveil first look at proposed new stadium

The Titans have released the first look at their proposed new stadium .

The stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet with a 60,000 capacity.

The architecture is expected to give special attention to a multi-purpose function and allow the city to maximize the number and different types of events that can take place in the new building.

Key features include:

Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Music City

A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof

Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences

High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

Titans fan John Bachus had lunch at Noble's East Nashville. He's excited about the terraces overlooking the city.

"Nissan’s a great stadium but this looks awesome with the dome, it looks very new and modern," Bachus said, “That’s awesome, I think it adds more of the game day experience when they have other things other than just coming to the game and watching, ya know a lot of people like to go to the game, but they also like to do other things and hang out with friends."

But not everyone is happy about it. Jeff Kendig believes city leaders should not be focusing their time and resources on football.

“We have storm water issues, we have supply issues... there’s lots of infrastructure issues in Nashville, the stadium doesn’t seem like it’s going to fall down." Kendig said, "I was there a few weeks ago, I don’t know it seems like a prioritization thing.”

He feels the $2.1 billion price tag is a lot. "You know when they built this thing, I don’t know why they didn’t just do a dome in the first place," Kendig said.

It would be built next to Nissan Stadium in the parking lots by the interstate. Darrin Selvey is worried about parking for games during construction. Selvey said, "I’m just saying there’s no place for anybody to park, I mean it’s hard to park down there now, and they’re going to do away with that great big parking lot."

Meanwhile, Will Weatherly hopes the new stadium comes to fruition. It would have a turf field and clear roof. Weatherly said, "I embrace change."

He believes it would open the door for more events to come to town. "We’re all going to enjoy going to games at this new stadium, I think it’s incredible," Weatherly said.

On Tuesday the new stadium will be discussed at an East Bank committee meeting. Then, in coming weeks the Metro Council will have to vote to approve the hotel motel tax hike to help pay for the stadium.

